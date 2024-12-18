Advertisement
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Is ‘Game-Changer’, SWIFT Veteran Says

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple has touted the stablecoin as the "gold standard" of regulatory compliance
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 6:04
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Andre Casterman, former global head of corporate and trade markets at SWIFT, has described the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin as a "game changer" for cross-border payments. 

    "Corporates and SMEs will be the first ones to love it. Working capital lenders will extend the faster settlement benefits to their SME clients," he said in his X social media post. 

    As reported by U.Today, the much-talked-about stablecoin was officially launched on Tuesday after months of anticipation. 

    Notably, it has been already added to the list of greenlisted coins on the website of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

    Ripple's Jack McDonald highlighted the company's emphasis on regulatory compliance, stating it will be one of the very few fully regulated stablecoins. 

    #RLUSD #Ripple News
