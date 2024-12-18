Ripple USD (RLUSD) Is ‘Game-Changer’, SWIFT Veteran Says

Andre Casterman, former global head of corporate and trade markets at SWIFT, has described the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin as a "game changer" for cross-border payments.

Advertisement

"Corporates and SMEs will be the first ones to love it. Working capital lenders will extend the faster settlement benefits to their SME clients," he said in his X social media post.

As reported by U.Today, the much-talked-about stablecoin was officially launched on Tuesday after months of anticipation.

Advertisement

Notably, it has been already added to the list of greenlisted coins on the website of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Ripple's Jack McDonald highlighted the company's emphasis on regulatory compliance, stating it will be one of the very few fully regulated stablecoins.