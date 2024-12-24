Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) Scores Major Milestone in Singapore

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin went live globally on December 17
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 13:22
    Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) Scores Major Milestone in Singapore
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple stablecoin, RLUSD, has achieved a significant milestone, marking its entry into the Singapore market. Independent Reserve has become the first regulated exchange to offer RLUSD in Singapore.

    Advertisement

    This development comes a week after Ripple launched RLUSD globally with the stablecoin debuting on some platforms.

    A long-standing partner of Ripple, Independent Reserve (IR), will be Singapore’s first licensed crypto exchange to offer RLUSD on its order book and OTC desk. According to a press release, RLUSD will be available for trading on Independent Reserve Singapore from Dec. 22, 2024.

    HOT Stories
    67 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level About to Disappear
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?
    Bitcoin Reserve Is ‘Hopium Hallucination,’ Blockchain Expert Says
    MicroStrategy’s Saylor Defends Buying Bitcoin Tops

    Customers of Independent Reserve Singapore will be able to buy and sell RLUSD using Singapore dollars (SGD) or U.S. dollars (USD) on the order book and OTC desk.

    Advertisement

    RLUSD, a stablecoin valued one-to-one with the U.S. dollar, is issued natively on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum networks and may be used in several applications and use cases, from cross-border payments to decentralized banking.

    Related
    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch: Details
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 11:28
    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) went live globally on Dec. 17, initially on platforms such as Uphold, MoonPay, CoinMENA, Archax and Bitso, with additional listings likely in the coming weeks.

    Ripple driving adoption in Singapore

    Singapore has been pivotal to Ripple’s global business due to its crypto-friendly regulatory environment, hence, the RLUSD listing remains significant.

    Related
    Ripple President Clarifies RLUSD Stablecoin Demand Ahead of Launch
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 11:39
    Ripple President Clarifies RLUSD Stablecoin Demand Ahead of Launch
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The majority of Ripple's business is conducted outside of the United States; Singapore, and to a greater extent the broader Asia Pacific, remains one of its fastest-growing markets. Thus, Ripple continues to prioritize the Asia Pacific region for the adoption of its crypto payment services.

    Ripple secured a a major payments institution license in Singapore in 2023, as part of a strategic expansion of its operations in the Asia-Pacific area. With the full license, Ripple has provided regulated cryptocurrency payment services in Singapore, its Asia-Pacific headquarters, since 2017.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 13:15
    17 Million RLUSD on Move in Last 12 Hours, Fresh After Minting
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 24, 2024 - 13:03
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for December 24
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    How Miners Can Maximize Profits with Mining Pools
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) Scores Major Milestone in Singapore
    17 Million RLUSD on Move in Last 12 Hours, Fresh After Minting
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for December 24
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD