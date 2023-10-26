Ripple Shares Return to Lingto

Linqto, a platform that sells shares of private companies, has announced that Ripple shares have been restocked and are now available for purchase on its platform.

This marks the second time this month that the shares of the blockchain-based payment network, Ripple, have been made available on Linqto.

Democratizing investing

Linqto is an intermediary platform that connects accredited investors with investment opportunities in private companies, particularly those nearing an IPO. After verifying their accredited status, investors can browse and invest in these companies via Linqto's platform.

Beyond the investment process, Linqto offers tools for portfolio monitoring and provides educational resources to help investors understand the nuances of private equity.

Ripple shares first appeared on the platform earlier this month, and they are now available again.

Ripple's IPO ambitions

There has been rising speculation regarding Ripple's plans for an initial public offering (IPO). These discussions are not new and can be traced back to 2018.

In a May 2022 interview with CNBC, CEO Brad Garlinghouse mentioned Ripple's intention to consider an IPO once its ongoing lawsuit with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) is resolved.

Furthermore, the waters were further muddied when Ripple reportedly held a private road show in April, engaging potential investors, hinting at an IPO's potential in the future. This event reportedly drew interest from prominent institutional investment firms.

As reported by U.Today, Judge Analisa Torres ruled in favor of Ripple, stating that their XRP sales were not investment contracts.

Now that Ripple has gained clarity regarding their standing with the SEC, it remains to be seen whether or not they will proceed with an IPO.