Ripple Seeks Key Person to Set Strategic Partnerships with Crypto Exchanges

Ripple has a new vacancy as it seeks a key manager to work with new partners in EMEA regarding ODL payments while major XRP bank launches tokenization offering platform

Ripple blockchain behemoth keeps expanding and has published a new vacancy to find a business development senior manager.

The successful candidate will be inking new strategic partnership deals with financial institutions, including digital exchanges, in the EMEA region and will work with ODL payment teams at Ripple.

On Twitter, the vacancy advert was shared by major XRP community member XRPcryptowolf.

New leader for Ripple expansion in EMEA via ODL

The new senior manager of business development will spearhead Ripple's expansion in the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) region and will secure new strategic partnerships with payment operators, financial institutions, digital exchanges and so on.

According to the job description, the successful candidate will take part in building a healthy ecosystem of cross-border payments solutions using DLT and digital assets.

A key component of their work will be spreading On-Demand Liquidity adoption (ODL, Ripple's tech solution for instant cross-border payments using XRP).

The hired business development senior manager is expected to have more than 10 years of experience, as well as experience with strategic partnerships. He/she must possess a good understanding of international payments and be experienced in this area and have an MBA or an equivalent degree.

Image via boards.greenhouse.io

XRP custodial bank launches platform for tokenization offering

Today, Nov. 26, Zurich-based Sygnum Bank spread the word about the release of a new regulated solution that will allow companies to raise funds by offering their investors digital tokens.

The solution for end-to-end tokenization is based on Desygnate, an issuance platform, and market trading venue SygnEx.

This step will make Sygnum the first bank in the world that provides its customers with an institutional-grade, fully integrated tokenization offering, as it will be able to bring investors and capital raising projects onto a single platform.

Sygnum Bank and XRP

On April 30, Sygnum Bank announced that it had launched XRP-related services for its clients. Since then, they have been able to leave their XRP for custody, trade it and use XRP-based credit services offered by the bank.