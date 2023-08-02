Ripple Pursuing US Market Opportunities, President Says

Alex Dovbnya
Monica Long, President of Ripple, has recently announced plans for the company to expand its engagement in the U.S. market, following a court ruling clarifying that XRP is not a security
Monica Long, President of Ripple, announced the company's intentions to re-engage with the U.S. market, following a major court ruling that clarified XRP, Ripple-affiliated digital currency, is not considered a security.

In a recent CNBC interview, Long expressed enthusiasm for the clarity the ruling provides and explained how it will shape Ripple's operational strategy moving forward.

This new U.S. focus marks a slight pivot in Ripple's strategy as the firm has experienced significant growth in international markets, particularly where there is clear regulatory guidance.

Long stated, "That's reflective of where there is regulatory clarity. Places like the UK, Europe, Singapore, Dubai in the Middle East — these are jurisdictions that have provided clear frameworks and rules."

Ripple's expansion has been particularly significant in these areas, showing a strong inclination for markets that offer a solid regulatory environment.

Regarding the United Kingdom, which has been recognized as a major hub for fintech, Long suggested Ripple is considering further investments.

Long highlighted the significant growth of Ripple's presence in London over the years. She indicated that the size of their office there has more than doubled. She also noted their extensive customer base throughout Europe and the Middle East.

In addition to the UK, Long also highlighted Ripple's growth in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, particularly noting the importance of the company's office in Sao Paulo.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

