Ripple Pursuing US Market Opportunities, President Says

Monica Long, President of Ripple, announced the company's intentions to re-engage with the U.S. market, following a major court ruling that clarified XRP, Ripple-affiliated digital currency, is not considered a security.

In a recent CNBC interview, Long expressed enthusiasm for the clarity the ruling provides and explained how it will shape Ripple's operational strategy moving forward.

This new U.S. focus marks a slight pivot in Ripple's strategy as the firm has experienced significant growth in international markets, particularly where there is clear regulatory guidance.

Long stated, "That's reflective of where there is regulatory clarity. Places like the UK, Europe, Singapore, Dubai in the Middle East — these are jurisdictions that have provided clear frameworks and rules."

Ripple's expansion has been particularly significant in these areas, showing a strong inclination for markets that offer a solid regulatory environment.

Regarding the United Kingdom, which has been recognized as a major hub for fintech, Long suggested Ripple is considering further investments.

Long highlighted the significant growth of Ripple's presence in London over the years. She indicated that the size of their office there has more than doubled. She also noted their extensive customer base throughout Europe and the Middle East.

In addition to the UK, Long also highlighted Ripple's growth in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, particularly noting the importance of the company's office in Sao Paulo.