Breaking: Ripple Ruling Rejected by Federal Judge

Mon, 07/31/2023 - 20:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
In a surprising twist to the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case against Ripple, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff has repudiated a significant aspect of Judge Analisa Torres's ruling
Breaking: Ripple Ruling Rejected by Federal Judge
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff who is overseeing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case against Terraform Labs, has rejected an approach used in last month's ruling in the SEC's case against Ripple Labs.

This decision stands in contrast to the verdict by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in the Ripple case, where a significant distinction was drawn based on how the tokens were sold.

According to the summary of the Ripple verdict, coins sold directly to institutional investors were considered securities, while those sold through secondary market transactions to retail investors were not.

However, this differentiation has now been rejected in the ongoing Terraform Labs case. This now puts the Ripple ruling into question.  

Related
Ripple's Lead Lawyer: Not All Roads Lead to SEC
Judge Rakoff is choosing not to differentiate cryptocurrencies based on how they are sold. In other words, he's stating that the method of sale -- whether directly to large, institutional investors or via secondary market transactions to retail investors -- shouldn't affect whether or not those coins are considered securities.

The implications of this legal stance have already begun to ripple through markets. In an immediate reaction, shares of Coinbase (COIN) dropped 3%. The price of XRP has also dipped by 2.9%, but it remains above its intraday low of $0.69.  

What does it mean for Ripple? 

It's important to note that his decision doesn't overturn the Ripple ruling, which still stands for now. However, SEC Chair Gensler has openly hinted that the agency is going to appeal the ruling in the Ripple case. 

Rakoff's ruling provides an alternate interpretation of how cryptocurrencies should be classified, taking into account other properties of the given asset instead of the manner of sale. If Rakoff's view is found persuasive by the court hearing Gensler's appeal, it could potentially bolster the SEC's argument for broader regulation of cryptocurrencies. With that being said, the appeals court could still maintain the original Ripple ruling even in light of Rakoff's decision.   

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple's Lead Lawyer: Not All Roads Lead to SEC
07/31/2023 - 18:07
Ripple's Lead Lawyer: Not All Roads Lead to SEC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 31
07/31/2023 - 18:00
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image PancakeSwap (CAKE) Launches Revenue Sharing Pool, CAKE Stakers to Benefit
07/31/2023 - 17:05
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Launches Revenue Sharing Pool, CAKE Stakers to Benefit
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov