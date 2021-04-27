Ripple Partners with New Universities on Three Different Continents

Ripple has joined forces with three more leading universities, expanding its blockchain accelerator program called the University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI).



The University of Capetown, New York University Abu Dhabi, and Reykjavik University have been added to the list of the company’s partners in academia. Notably, these educational institutions are from three separate continents.



The aforementioned universities will be able to conduct research, host conferences, and support blockchain-focused initiatives of their students by relying on Ripple’s UBRI funding.



University of Michigan, Cornell University, and Duke University are among the top universities that have partnered with Ripples. Some of the institutions, such as the University of Tokyo, also act as validators as XRP Ledger validators.

280 research projects

Originally launched in June 2018, UBRI has already sponsored 280 research projects.



Co-Pierre Georg, an associate professor at the University of Cape Town, claims that Ripple’s grant will help to “ensure the innovativeness” in the country’s remittance sector: