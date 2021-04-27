Ripple Partners with New Universities on Three Different Continents

News
Tue, 04/27/2021 - 18:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple’s blockchain research program has welcomed three new participants
Ripple Partners with New Universities on Three Different Continents
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple has joined forces with three more leading universities, expanding its blockchain accelerator program called the University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI).           

The University of Capetown, New York University Abu Dhabi, and Reykjavik University have been added to the list of the company’s partners in academia. Notably, these educational institutions are from three separate continents.     

The aforementioned universities will be able to conduct research, host conferences, and support blockchain-focused initiatives of their students by relying on Ripple’s UBRI funding.   

University of Michigan, Cornell University, and Duke University are among the top universities that have partnered with Ripples. Some of the institutions, such as the University of Tokyo, also act as validators as XRP Ledger validators.

Related
Ether Hits New All-Time High as European Union's Bank Chooses Ethereum to Issue 2-Year Bonds

280 research projects

Originally launched in June 2018, UBRI has already sponsored 280 research projects.

Co-Pierre Georg, an associate professor at the University of Cape Town, claims that Ripple’s grant will help to “ensure the innovativeness” in the country’s remittance sector:

Central banks around the world are studying the use of distributed ledgers to overhaul their payments infrastructure, and nowhere is this more important than in Africa. With our large remittance sector and high cost of cash, this grant will help us accelerate our activities to create the necessary skills to ensure the innovativeness of our financial services sector.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ripple Partners with New Universities on Three Different Continents
04/27/2021 - 18:59

Ripple Partners with New Universities on Three Different Continents
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ether Hits New All-Time High as European Union's Bank Chooses Ethereum to Issue 2-Year Bonds
04/27/2021 - 16:22

Ether Hits New All-Time High as European Union's Bank Chooses Ethereum to Issue 2-Year Bonds
Alex Dovbnya
article image Doge of Wall Street: Jordan Belfort Goes Back to His Old Ways by Pumping Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
04/27/2021 - 16:07

Doge of Wall Street: Jordan Belfort Goes Back to His Old Ways by Pumping Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
Alex Dovbnya