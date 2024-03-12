Advertisement
AD

Ripple Partner Expands Into Europe

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Inpay, a leading European fintech company, has significantly boosted Tranglo's expansion into Europe by implementing Instant SEPA, enabling instant payouts across the continent
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 18:33
Ripple Partner Expands Into Europe
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Inpay, a rapidly growing European fintech company, has enhanced the expansion of Tranglo, a global payment service provider (PSP), into Europe.

This has been done through the implementation of Instant SEPA, which made it possible to enable instant payout services across the continent. 

The partnership, which commenced with 12 key SEPA countries, is set to extend Tranglo’s reach to an additional 24 European nations. 

This collaboration marks a significant stride in Inpay’s broader expansion strategy, particularly into the Asian market.  

The right partner to support scalability

Inpay’s regulatory compliance, overseen by the Danish FSA, and its expertise in risk management are crucial to Tranglo’s scaling efforts. 

The partnership enables Tranglo to offer cost-effective, multi-currency, cross-border payments in SEPA regions. This would significantly reduce transaction times and costs compared to traditional methods. 

Related
CoinShares Acquires Valkyrie ETF Business: Details

Customers benefit from transparent fees and reliable transfer times, thanks to Inpay’s efficient processing and broad network. 

Jacky Lee, Tranglo Group CEO, stressed the importance of shared goals and robust risk management in selecting Inpay as a partner, praising their ability to manage complex payment flows and regulatory demands effectively.

A strategic alliance with Ripple

Since 2022, Tranglo has been a key player in Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) service, enabling instant, cost-efficient cross-border payments across 25 payment corridors without the need for pre-funding. 

This followed the successful pilot of the ODL service, which processed transactions worth USD 48 million in its initial stages. Ripple’s acquisition of a 40% stake in Tranglo in 2021 aimed to enhance the reach and efficiency of RippleNet and its ODL service, which utilizes the digital asset XRP. 

The partnership with Ripple has allowed Tranglo to offer improved payout services and expand its global footprint, providing remittance and payment solutions across a vast network.

#Ripple News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image DOGE Price Prediction for March 12
2024/03/12 18:51
DOGE Price Prediction for March 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum Dencum Upgrade: Final Countdown Begins
2024/03/12 18:51
Ethereum Dencum Upgrade: Final Countdown Begins
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image CoinShares Acquires Valkyrie ETF Business: Details
2024/03/12 18:51
CoinShares Acquires Valkyrie ETF Business: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin & El Salvador: The Water & Electricity of the Blockchain World
Revolutionizing Memory Care: Sensay Unveils AI-Powered Digital Replicas for Dementia Support and Beyond
zkLink Nova Launches Mainnet, The First ZK Stack-based Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup Built on zkSync
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple Partner Expands Into Europe
DOGE Price Prediction for March 12
Ethereum Dencum Upgrade: Final Countdown Begins
Show all