Ripple Named Among Top Corporate Philanthropists in Bay Area

The San Francisco Business Times has ranked both for-profit companies and non-profit organizations by their health contributions

Ripple, a popular blockchain company, has been recognized as the third most generous philanthropist in the San Francisco Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times.



Last year, the company’s cash contribution to Bay Area charities topped $54 million.



Ripple has made the top five together with defense giant Lockheed Martin, and technology conglomerate corporation Cisco.

The Sobrato Organization, the Mountain View-based real estate investment company, is in first place with more than $92 million worth of contributions.As reported by U.Today , Ripple partnered with San Francisco-based non-profit Tipping Pont to improve economic mobility in the region. Back in 2018, it also pledged $25 million to financial inclusion initiatives.