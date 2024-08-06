    Ripple Makes Key Announcement for XRP Ledger Developers, Here's Why

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP Ledger developers should take note of this announcement from RippleX
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 10:22
    Ripple Makes Key Announcement for XRP Ledger Developers, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple, through its development arm RippleX, has made a key announcement for XRP Ledger (XRPL) developers.

    RippleX has announced plans for a testnet reset scheduled for Aug. 19, 2024, at 3 a.m. EST. This reset is expected to take approximately 15 minutes, during which the testnet might be temporarily unavailable.

    In a tweet, RippleX, the Ripple team tasked with empowering XRP Ledger developers with infrastructure, tools and support to drive solutions and innovation, wrote: "Attention XRPL Developers: we're planning a Testnet reset on August 19, 2024, starting at 3:00 am EST. The reset will take approximately 15 minutes, during which the Testnet may be unavailable."

    Ripple operates the testnet and devnet to allow the community to test new features and integrations without risking actual money. The test networks are centralized, as opposed to the production XRP Ledger (mainnet).

    The testnet is intended to closely mimic the mainnet's amendment status, while the devnet serves as a preview of proposed and upcoming features based on the source code's development branch.

    RippleX exploring long-term solutions

    The purpose of the incoming reset is to enhance the stability of the testnet and reduce the operational costs associated with running a testnet node, which is key in maintaining a robust and efficient testing environment for developers working on XRP Ledger.

    "Resets improve the Testnet stability and reduce the cost of running a Testnet node," RippleX stated while adding it would update once the reset was completed.

    In the meantime, RippleX says it is also exploring long-term solutions to enhance the resilience of the testnet and ensure the community is prepared, such as limiting access to testnet XRP to mitigate network stress, adding additional safeguards to protect the testnet and establishing a regular schedule for testnet resets.

    In addition to this testnet, XRPL community members are encouraged to establish and operate other testnets to meet a variety of testing and development needs.

