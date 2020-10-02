Breaking
Breaking: Bitcoin Plunging as BitMEX Gets Sued by CFTC for Illegal Trading and Money Laundering

Ripple Labs Granted New Patent for Executing Smart Contracts: Details

News
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 06:46
Alex Dovbnya
The invention of former Ripple CTO Stefan Thomas has been granted a patent by the USPTO
Ripple Labs Granted New Patent for Executing Smart Contracts: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Ripple Labs, the San Francisco-based blockchain company behind Ripple’s payment protocol for a system for executive software that includes a smart contract, has been granted a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Sept. 29.

The invention is credited to former Ripple CTO and Coil CEO Stefan Thomas and Evan Schwartz, the co-creator of the Interledger protocol for blockchain-agnostic cryptocurrency payments. The patent was originally published on June 7, 2018. 

A system of executing smart contracts  

The system described in the patent applications allows so-called “smart oracles” to execute smart contracts.

A smart oracle refers to a computer platform that is capable of receiving information about a condition specified in the smart contract.

If a third party is involved, there have to be assurances that it wouldn’t tamper with the software that includes a smart contract.   

“A result produced from an execution of a copy of the software by a corresponding platform can be received from each of a plurality of platforms. A number of matching results of execution of the software can be determined. Whether the number of matching results is equal to or greater than a threshold can be determined…The software can include an implementation of at least a portion of an act associated with an agreement between at least two entities.”  

Related XRP Ledger Foundation Denies Rumors About Ripple Abandoning XRP
Related
XRP Ledger Foundation Denies Rumors About Ripple Abandoning XRP

Bringing smart contracts to the XRP Ledger

As of now, Ethereum remains the main blockchain for creating and processing smart contracts.

While still at Ripple, Thomas was working on his own “Ethereum killer” called Codius even before the Ethereum mainnet went live. It would be able to add smart contracts to XRP and other cryptocurrencies, ensuring interoperability.    

However, the project got scrapped by Ripple due to multiple challenges before Thomas decided to give a fresh start with the launch of his own company Coil.

Meanwhile, Ripple-backed Flare Networks is now attempting to bring smart contracts to the XRP Ledger by building a bridge with Ethereum.

#Ripple News #Smart contracts
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Hackers May Have Sent 40% of XRP Stolen from KuCoin to Huobi as Crypto from Bitrue Hack in 2019 Also Gets Moved Hackers May Have Sent 40% of XRP Stolen from KuCoin to Huobi as Crypto from Bitrue Hack in 2019 Also Gets Moved
News
15 minutes ago

Hackers May Have Sent 40% of XRP Stolen from KuCoin to Huobi as Crypto from Bitrue Hack in 2019 Also Gets Moved
Yuri Molchan
Atari Gaming Producer Launches Its Token on Bitcoin.com, IEO to Come in November Atari Gaming Producer Launches Its Token on Bitcoin.com, IEO to Come in November
News
18 hours ago

Atari Gaming Producer Launches Its Token on Bitcoin.com, IEO to Come in November
Vladislav Sopov
EOS vs. Ethereum for Payments: Block.one CTO Responds to Vitalik Buterin EOS vs. Ethereum for Payments: Block.one CTO Responds to Vitalik Buterin
News
21 hours ago

EOS vs. Ethereum for Payments: Block.one CTO Responds to Vitalik Buterin
Yuri Molchan