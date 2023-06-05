Ripple Exec Provides Jaw-Dropping Insight into XRP Creation

Mon, 06/05/2023
Gamza Khanzadaev
David Schwartz opens up on major secret of genesis of XRP
Ripple Exec Provides Jaw-Dropping Insight into XRP Creation
In a recent exchange on Twitter, a member of the crypto community engaged in a debate with a representative from Ripple regarding the creation of XRP, a popular cryptocurrency. The discussion shed light on intriguing aspects surrounding the origins and development of XRP, leaving many astounded by the revelations.

The debate unfolded when a member of the crypto community challenged the notion that XRP was created by Ripple. They presented evidence of Ripple's history, including the creation of Ripple Credits and a significant event where Jed McCaleb reset the XRPL. The disappearance of initial blocks raised suspicions of hiding the distribution of XRP. Allegations of XRP theft and agreements with original developers were also mentioned, inviting further investigation.

David Schwartz, CTO at Ripple and one of the architects behind XRP Ledger, responded to these claims through a series of tweets. He dismissed the entire logic behind the argument, drawing a parallel with the creation of Bitcoin Cash. Schwartz pointed out that when Bitcoin Cash was created, many individuals already held the cryptocurrency, but it was not due to any direct involvement from the creators of Bitcoin Cash. He emphasized that changes in system rules or operations do not generate new versions of existing assets.

Regarding the naming of XRP, Schwartz offered clarification in response to a follower's query. The follower asked about the meaning of the original abbreviation "XNS," which was used when XRP was brought into existence. Schwartz revealed that "X" is commonly used as the first character for currencies not issued by any country, as no country code starts with "x.," and "NS" represents "New coins."

