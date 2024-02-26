Advertisement
'Huge' AI Prediction Issued by Billionaire DOGE Fan Mark Cuban

article image
Yuri Molchan
Major Dogecoin supporter Cuban predicts 'huge' benefits from AI integration, however, there's a big catch here
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 15:50
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Prominent investor, billionaire and big fan of Dogecoin Mark Cuban has made a major statement on the X social media platform – the statement was related to the impact that he expects artificial intelligence to have on the future of human society and the global economy.

Cuban's "huge" AI prediction

Cuban has been spending a lot of time on X over the past couple of years, engaged in discussions on various issues related to business, technology, politics and other hot subjects.

Earlier today, when asked about the future impact of AI and automation on the job market, Cuban responded that he believes the aforementioned factors will create a “HUGE” net gain in the number of jobs emerging thanks to AI integration. Still, he admitted that any technology integration brings not only benefits but also losses; Cuban stated that as is the case with any new tech, certain types of jobs will be lost forever.

Elon Musk's AI prediction

Recently, tech mogul Elon Musk shared his views on the future of the world in which AI will be operating freely and openly. Musk stated that he expects AI to become better at everything regular humans are good at, and in particular, to write novels as good as J.K. Rowling, discover new physics concepts and the like. All these breakthroughs are less than three years away from now, Musk believes.

Musk is himself founder of AI-focused start-up xAI (meant as a rival to OpenAI and its “woke” ChatGPT), which released AI chatbot Grok not so long ago. It has already been integrated on the X platform owned by Musk. Unlike ChatGPT, Grok is free to discuss virtually any topic, including those that are considered undesirable by the ChatGPT creators – sex, politics, religion, sexual identity, etc. Aside from ChatGPT, Grok is said to have a sense of humor. However, this chatbot is available only to X Premium users so far.

Musk recently also said that he is in negotiations with image-generating AI app Midjourney and hinted that they may cooperate in the future. Even if that does not happen, he said, image generating will still be integrated on X. According to Musk, the Grok 1.5 iteration that is coming within weeks will help users generate text content.

