Ripple CTO Schwartz Admits Struggle to Debunk Misinformation

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has taken to social platform X to confront criticisms about misinformation and the company's public image

David Schwartz, Ripple's chief technology officer, has stepped up to address some criticism from the community. The executive recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to accusations that the company has not done enough to dispel misleading information surrounding Ripple and XRP.

Schwartz's take on misinformation

Schwartz engaged in a candid Twitter exchange with a user who criticized Ripple for "letting people suffer" while disseminating misleading price projections and maintaining a luxurious lifestyle. "It's a lot harder than you think," Schwartz wrote, clarifying the challenges of dealing with false information.

"We don't know everything, and even a small chance we 'debunk' something true is worrisome." Schwartz added that taking a stance on every piece of false information could create legal risks for the company and paint it as an enforcer of what might or might not be fake news.

Recently, a social media video featuring Ripple founder Chris Larsen flaunting his$2 million Porsche attracted some criticism online. Schwartz hasn't directly addressed it.

"Get suffering, guys!"

Schwartz retweeted a statement by billionaire property developer Tim Gurner, who recently sparked outrage for suggesting that unemployment should rise 40-50% to remind workers they are subordinate to employers. Gurner later apologized, stating his comments were "deeply insensitive to employees, tradies, and families." Schwartz's tweet cited Gurner's statement and sarcastically noted, "Others must suffer so I can live just a bit more luxuriously. This is not parody or sarcasm. Get suffering, guys! Chop, chop."