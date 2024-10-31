Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Reveals What Real Success Story Is for Company

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP not for banks? Ripple CTO reveals what real success is
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 11:53
    Ripple CTO Reveals What Real Success Story Is for Company
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a new interview, Ripple CTO and XRPL architect David Schwartz shared his thoughts on Ripple's growth strategy and a pretty measured view of traditional banks in the company's future. In particular, Schwartz talked about the limitations of traditional financial institutions. 

    Advertisement

    He said that banks are slow and conservative, so they are not designed to adopt new technologies quickly. This reluctance to innovate puts banks in a tough spot, especially compared to tech-driven companies like Uber and Airbnb, which invest a lot in payment solutions and operate on a more flexible scale, believes the developer.

    Related
    Ripple Unveils Guide as It Ventures into $20 Trillion Custody Market
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 11:12
    Ripple Unveils Guide as It Ventures into $20 Trillion Custody Market
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto 'Bitcoin Whitepaper' Turns 16 on This Date: Details
    6 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: October Record Broken
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Records Biggest Inflows of All Time

    Later on social media, Schwartz talked more about Ripple's partnerships with major banks. He said that while these deals can be successful, they do not usually lead to big changes for Ripple, and that is why the company is not really affected by these kinds of partnerships. Even if they do some really good business with a major bank, it is not going to change their whole approach. 

    Advertisement

    Other side

    Schwartz thinks that smaller or newer companies can grow a lot and do some cool stuff with Ripple's tech. In this way, the success story will probably come from partnerships with companies that are ready to try new ways of doing payments and financial technology.

    Related
    XRP ETF Race: New Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 20:09
    XRP ETF Race: New Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    An interesting comparison emerged there with Microsoft, as the software giant has helped lots of small businesses to grow by building on its platforms.

    Similarly, Schwartz said, such an approach will make Ripple a key player in their growth. It is less about changing traditional banks and more about making meaningful changes with partners who can grow with its technology.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 11:37
    Satoshi Nakamoto 'Bitcoin Whitepaper' Turns 16 on This Date: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 11:24
    Next Bitcoin ATH: Here's Key Condition for Reaching It – Top Analyst
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ICP France Empowers Future Web3 Developers in dApp Workshop with 42Blockchain
    The 19th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum Brings Top Industry Experts to Cyprus, Limassol this November!
    SUP Miner Cloud Mining: Simplifying and Enhancing Cryptocurrency Mining
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Reveals What Real Success Story Is for Company
    Satoshi Nakamoto 'Bitcoin Whitepaper' Turns 16 on This Date: Details
    Next Bitcoin ATH: Here's Key Condition for Reaching It – Top Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD