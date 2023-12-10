Advertisement
Ripple CTO Gives His Answer to 'Bitcoin (BTC) Is Ponzi' Thesis

Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple CTO David Schwartz provides nuanced take in 'is Bitcoin Ponzi scheme?' debate with Owen Benjamin
Sun, 12/10/2023 - 13:17
In a recent online exchange, comedian and conspiracy theorist Owen Benjamin labeled Bitcoin as a "decentralized Ponzi scheme," sparking a debate on its true nature. Benjamin argued that Bitcoin's decentralized structure allows the media to manipulate its value for profit.

In response, Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard, disagreed with Benjamin, stating that the dollar succeeds despite inflation, and Bitcoin's popularity is due to its scarcity, making it a superior store of value.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz contributed another perspective, questioning whether people understand that the anticipation of a declining dollar value incentivizes spending. Schwartz's thesis suggests that the knowledge of a currency's future depreciation may impact consumer behavior, encouraging spending as individuals seek to utilize their money before its value diminishes.

This debate continued with followers expressing diverse opinions. Some argued against the necessity of inflation for economic prosperity, while others highlighted the psychological impact of knowing that the value of a currency diminishes over time, encouraging spending.

The focus of the discussion centers on Schwartz's query about the impact of a depreciating dollar on spending behavior.

As the cryptocurrency debate unfolds, different perspectives add complexity to the discussion, prompting further exploration of the psychological and economic factors influencing individuals' choices in the realm of decentralized currencies.

Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

