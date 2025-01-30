Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Finally Addresses XRP's Missing Ledgers Mystery

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz breaks down truth behind XRP's missing history
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 10:25
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple CTO Finally Addresses XRP's Missing Ledgers Mystery
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Some debates never seem to settle. The missing XRP ledgers? It is one of those topics that keeps surfacing, sparking back-and-forth arguments between Bitcoin and XRP supporters. The main concern: the first 32,569 ledgers, gone. No record. Some say this raises questions about XRP’s credibility, especially considering the premined supply and Ripple’s push to position XRP as a U.S. reserve asset.

    Advertisement

    Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz recently stepped in to set the record straight. He explained that all previous accounts are reflected in ledger 32,570, the earliest one still available.

    Related
    Ripple RLUSD Reserves Revealed for First Time: Details
    Wed, 01/29/2025 - 14:13
    Ripple RLUSD Reserves Revealed for First Time: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Tesla's Net Income Boosted by Bitcoin Profits
    Bitcoin Reclaims $105K Despite Fed's Hawkishness
    Bitcoin (BTC) Volume Surges: Jump Above $110,000? Dogecoin (DOGE) Support Activated, First Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rebound in 2025 Incoming?
    Texas Prioritizing Bitcoin Reserve for This Year

    So, functionally? Nothing lost. But still, the missing history fuels speculation.

    Advertisement

    A bit of background. In the XRP Ledger’s early days, there was a mishap. Ledgers vanished. No backup, no recovery — just gone. But because of how XRP works, it did not break anything. 

    Unlike Bitcoin, which requires a full transaction history to reconstruct its unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs), XRP (and Ethereum, to an extent) stores a summarized version of its state in each new ledger. No need to go back and piece things together.

    Some say this is not just a technical hiccup. The missing ledgers add to concerns about transparency and the distribution of premined XRP. 

    Related
    Is XRP at Risk? Ripple CTO Ends Speculation About Quantum Threat
    Wed, 01/29/2025 - 09:46
    Is XRP at Risk? Ripple CTO Ends Speculation About Quantum Threat
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Bitcoin supporters argue that Bitcoin’s full historical record gives it an edge. In response, Ripple’s CTO pointed out that, at the time, they did not even think this ledger stream would become “the” ledger stream. Had they started over, even more history would have been lost. So, there was no real reason to hit the reset button.

    XRP runs on a peer-to-peer network. Validators communicate through a gossip protocol, relaying messages without needing direct connections. That system still works. So, practically speaking, missing early ledgers? Does not change anything.

    But perception is a different story.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 9:23
    Crucial Crypto 'Freedom of Money' Statement Made by Binance Boss Teng
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 8:56
    Tesla's Net Income Boosted by Bitcoin Profits
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Finally Addresses XRP's Missing Ledgers Mystery
    Crucial Crypto 'Freedom of Money' Statement Made by Binance Boss Teng
    Tesla's Net Income Boosted by Bitcoin Profits
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD