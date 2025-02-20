Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Explains Main Difference Between XRP and Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Reaches Reset Point, Brazil Approves First XRP ETF: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 16:32
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Explains Main Difference Between XRP and Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Reaches Reset Point, Brazil Approves First XRP ETF: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

    Ripple CTO explains main difference between XRP and Bitcoin

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently engaged in an X exchange regarding XRP with members of the crypto community. In one of his replies, Schwarz pointed out the main difference between XRP and Bitcoin supply dynamics, stating that, measured in common units, "there is a lot more bitcoin than XRP." The CTO then wrote that the "only reason you get a smaller number of BTC is because BTC is a larger unit of value than XRP." In his opinion, comparing the two assets based only on supply might be misleading; XRP has a maximum supply of 100 billion, while Bitcoin's pegged supply stands at 21 million coins. Additionally, according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin's total supply is 19.82 million BTC, as that of XRP stands at 99.87 billion XRP. Now, BTC is trading at $97,946, and XRP at $2.73. At current prices, the supply of Bitcoin remains higher than XRP in dollar terms. Schwartz added: "Measuring in dollars, the supply of Bitcoin is greater than XRP. There is no meaningful sense in which Bitcoin is scarcer than XRP."

    Related
    XRPL Decentralization: Ripple CTO Offers Intriguing Perspective
    Wed, 02/19/2025 - 11:48
    XRPL Decentralization: Ripple CTO Offers Intriguing Perspective
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    SEC Reveals New Anti-Crypto-Fraud Unit: Details
    Michael Saylor Reveals Details of $2 Billion Loan to Buy Bitcoin
    Here’s Proof Why Bitcoin Could Be Meme Coin, According to Dogecoin Team
    Only 240 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Whales Are Not There

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Reset point reached

    Shiba Inu has reached a potential support level that could become a foundation for a price reversal after a prolonged decline. The formation of a double bottom pattern near the $0.00001485 mark suggests that the meme token may be stabilizing, although overall market conditions remain a concern. Recently, a death cross appeared on SHIB's chart, indicating bearish momentum, which has historically led to further price drops but can also precede reversals. For a bullish reversal to be confirmed, SHIB needs to break above key resistance levels, starting with the 50-day moving average around $0.00001700. However, the lack of strong buying interest raises doubts about its ability to recover, and if selling pressure persists, SHIB could drop to $0.00001300 or lower.

    Advertisement

    Brazil approves first XRP ETF: Details

    Brazil is on the verge of launching the world's first XRP-based ETF. According to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), Hashdex, a well-known asset management firm, has received approval to launch the world's first XRP spot ETF, in Brazil. However, the exact date of the product's listing on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) remains unknown. With over 200 million people, Brazil offers a massive market for crypto investment products; the introduction of an XRP ETF will give both institutional and retail investors a great opportunity to invest in the asset without having to deal with the technicalities of private wallets and direct ownership. While other countries like the U.S. are still figuring out their approach to a XRP ETF, Brazil is taking a major step forward, with the prestige of the world's first XRP ETF on XRP coming to the country.

    #Bitcoin #XRP #Shiba Inu #XRP ETF

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 20, 2025 - 16:04
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 20
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 20, 2025 - 15:48
    Cardano (ADA) Price Skyrockets as Fresh Inflows Enter Crypto Market
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Money20/20 Asia 2025 to unlock the future of cross-border payments
    Gofaizen & Sherle Launches Full-Cycle CASP Licensing Service in Lithuania, Poland and Spain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Explains Main Difference Between XRP and Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Reaches Reset Point, Brazil Approves First XRP ETF: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 20
    Cardano (ADA) Price Skyrockets as Fresh Inflows Enter Crypto Market
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD