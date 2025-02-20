Ripple CTO Explains Main Difference Between XRP and Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Reaches Reset Point, Brazil Approves First XRP ETF: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

Ripple CTO explains main difference between XRP and Bitcoin

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently engaged in an X exchange regarding XRP with members of the crypto community. In one of his replies , Schwarz pointed out the main difference between XRP and Bitcoin supply dynamics, stating that, measured in common units, "there is a lot more bitcoin than XRP." The CTO then wrote that the "only reason you get a smaller number of BTC is because BTC is a larger unit of value than XRP." In his opinion, comparing the two assets based only on supply might be misleading; XRP has a maximum supply of 100 billion, while Bitcoin's pegged supply stands at 21 million coins. Additionally, according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin's total supply is 19.82 million BTC, as that of XRP stands at 99.87 billion XRP. Now, BTC is trading at $97,946, and XRP at $2.73. At current prices, the supply of Bitcoin remains higher than XRP in dollar terms. Schwartz added: "Measuring in dollars, the supply of Bitcoin is greater than XRP. There is no meaningful sense in which Bitcoin is scarcer than XRP."

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Reset point reached

Shiba Inu has reached a potential support level that could become a foundation for a price reversal after a prolonged decline. The formation of a double bottom pattern near the $0.00001485 mark suggests that the meme token may be stabilizing, although overall market conditions remain a concern. Recently, a death cross appeared on SHIB's chart, indicating bearish momentum, which has historically led to further price drops but can also precede reversals. For a bullish reversal to be confirmed, SHIB needs to break above key resistance levels, starting with the 50-day moving average around $0.00001700. However, the lack of strong buying interest raises doubts about its ability to recover, and if selling pressure persists, SHIB could drop to $0.00001300 or lower.

Brazil approves first XRP ETF: Details