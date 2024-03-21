    Ripple CTO Develops Trading Bot: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Schwartz has clarified that the code is "really rough" for now
    Thu, 21/03/2024 - 18:09
    Ripple CTO Develops Trading Bot: Details
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has developed a new trading bot that uses an algorithm that is similar to the XRP Ledger's AMM algorithm. 

    The bot, which is designed for trading on centralized exchanges, has already been tested by Schwartz for trading Solana.

    For now, Schwartz says that the code is "really rough," but he is thinking about potentially adding a GitLab link. 

    Is the bot profitable? 

    In a follow-up post, Schwartz explains that it is too early to actually tell with high confidence whether or not the bot is capable of generating profits. With that being said, The Ripple executive expects it to make roughly 11% per year. 

    At the same time, Schwartz has noted that the bot is incapable of taking advantage of minor price moves. Moreover, the bot is hampered by trading fees. 

    Related
    XRP Suddenly Adds $3 Billion to Market Cap in Just 24 Hours

    When it comes to taxes, the Ripple executive has stated that the text impact is the same as short-term capital gains. 

    Schwartz has also added that it is too early to tell whether the bot is comparable to the AMM algorithm since they determine trade sizes in different ways.   

    Earlier, Schwartz stated that he had never used decentralized AMMs.

    Is AMM just for XRP? 

    Earlier this week, Schwartz also clarified that it is possible to create AMMS with any two assets that are supported by the XRP Ledger. He has also predicted that AMMs with XRP will be the most popular.  

    "We kind of did prioritize XRP because the algorithm is biased in favor of volatility harvesting which only makes sense if at least one of the assets is volatile. I think the vast majority of AMMs, weighted by size, will have XRP as one side," he wrote earlier. 

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21
    2024/03/21 18:48
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Ripple and SEC Jointly Agree to Seal Details in Remedies Briefing, Shiba Inu Team Member Expects New SHIB ATH Before BTC Halving: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/03/21 18:48
    Ripple and SEC Jointly Agree to Seal Details in Remedies Briefing, Shiba Inu Team Member Expects New SHIB ATH Before BTC Halving: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Blockstream CEO Adam Back Issues Bullish Bitcoin ETF Statement
    2024/03/21 18:48
    Blockstream CEO Adam Back Issues Bullish Bitcoin ETF Statement
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Limitless Opportunities Await at iFX EXPO LATAM 2024
    Defi Llama Confirms Rootstock As The First And Biggest Bitcoin Sidechain
    Rewarding Traders: WEEX Exchange Honors Users with Exciting Daily Bonus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Develops Trading Bot: Details
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21
    Ripple and SEC Jointly Agree to Seal Details in Remedies Briefing, Shiba Inu Team Member Expects New SHIB ATH Before BTC Halving: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD