    XRP Suddenly Adds $3 Billion to Market Cap in Just 24 Hours

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Market capitalization of XRP skyrockets by more than $3 billion in just one day, highlighting remarkable surge in investor interest
    Thu, 21/03/2024 - 17:10
    XRP Suddenly Adds $3 Billion to Market Cap in Just 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Popular cryptocurrency XRP has witnessed a substantial surge in market capitalization, increasing by over $3.2 billion within a 24-hour period, according to data from CoinMarketCap. This surge has seen XRP's market valuation rise from $31.51 billion to $34.55 billion, marking a significant 9.5% increase.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Golden Cross Secured: Up Now?

    Currently positioned as the sixth-largest digital asset by market capitalization, XRP's recent surge further solidifies token's prominence within the crypto market. Comparatively, this places XRP in a similar league by size to globally recognized companies such as Baker Hughes or KIA.

    ""
    XRP Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

    The surge in market capitalization aligns with a notable increase in XRP's price as it is one of the top-performing tokens among the top 10 cryptocurrencies over the past day. With a 6% price increase, XRP has reached $0.63 per token. 

    Although not a new peak for XRP, this price point represents a substantial recovery from recent declines observed when its price fell to $0.568 per XRP, amid a broader market downturn just two days ago.

    Related
    XRP, SHIB, Bitcoin Emerge as Most Angry Cryptocurrencies Amid $455 Million Crypto Bloodbath

    This surge is indicative of investor interest, as buyers have shown the willingness to capitalize on market opportunities, driving demand and subsequently elevating XRP's price. With investors demonstrating confidence and adaptability, XRP stands poised to take center stage in the upcoming days amid the volatile dynamics of the crypto market.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Litecoin (LTC) Gets Major Core Upgrade; Here's Implication
    2024/03/21 17:17
    Litecoin (LTC) Gets Major Core Upgrade; Here's Implication
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 19%, Key Reasons Behind This Surge
    2024/03/21 17:17
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 19%, Key Reasons Behind This Surge
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 21
    2024/03/21 17:17
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Limitless Opportunities Await at iFX EXPO LATAM 2024
    Defi Llama Confirms Rootstock As The First And Biggest Bitcoin Sidechain
    Rewarding Traders: WEEX Exchange Honors Users with Exciting Daily Bonus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Suddenly Adds $3 Billion to Market Cap in Just 24 Hours
    Litecoin (LTC) Gets Major Core Upgrade; Here's Implication
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 19%, Key Reasons Behind This Surge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD