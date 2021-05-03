Ripple Client Tranglo to Power Payments Between Australia, China and Southeast Asia

News
Mon, 05/03/2021 - 11:06
article image
Yuri Molchan
RippleNet member Tranglo has joined forces with OmiPay to launch cross-border payments between Australia, China and fast developing parts of Asia
Ripple Client Tranglo to Power Payments Between Australia, China and Southeast Asia
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tranglo, which received investments from the Ripple crypto behemoth in late March of this year, is now preparing to launch transnational payments and remittances from Australia to China, Vietnam, etc., in collaboration with OmiPay.

7421_0
Image via Twitter

RippleNet-based company to expand to Southeast Asia

Ripple acquired a 40 percent stake in the leading international payments platform Tranglo in late March of this year.

The company now uses RippleNet's ODL service for XRP-based transactional payments. Tranglo has now partnered with Australia-based OmiPay firm to help it set up payment corridors to China and the Southeast part of Asia using its Tranglo Connect solution.

OmiPay is available in all big cities in Australia and Tranglo has provided it with the chance to expand on the continent and beyond it as well.

Tranglo will help OmiPay to set up payment corridors into China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia. In addition, the two companies are collaborating to make cross-border payments more affordable and accessible in Australia.

Related
Jed McCaleb Moves 111 Million XRP in the Last Week, Receives 442 Million from Ripple

Seamless payments for students in Australia

Tranglo and OmiPay now want to extend their reach to international students, who always seek cheap and convenient ways to pay for their tuition at Australian colleges.

Tranglo will be using various payment methods for this, including e-wallets. As for OmiPay, this payments operator has already integrated such payment options as Visa, Alipay, WeChat pay and Mastercard.

Tranglo operates in more than 100 countries with offices in London, Dubai and a few other major locations.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ripple Client Tranglo to Power Payments Between Australia, China and Southeast Asia
05/03/2021 - 11:06

Ripple Client Tranglo to Power Payments Between Australia, China and Southeast Asia
Yuri Molchan
article image Jed McCaleb Moves 111 Million XRP in the Last Week, Receives 442 Million from Ripple
05/03/2021 - 10:02

Jed McCaleb Moves 111 Million XRP in the Last Week, Receives 442 Million from Ripple
Yuri Molchan
article image ETH Inflows to Exchanges Drop 44.2% as ETH Surpassed $3,000: Report
05/03/2021 - 09:05

ETH Inflows to Exchanges Drop 44.2% as ETH Surpassed $3,000: Report
Yuri Molchan