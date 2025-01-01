Advertisement
    XRP Is Up 11%, But Its Rival Is Dwarfing Its Gains

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP has recorded double-digit gains on the first day of the year
    Wed, 1/01/2025 - 20:50
    XRP Is Up 11%, But Its Rival Is Dwarfing Its Gains
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The price of XRP, one of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, has soared by more than 11% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by cryptocurrency ranking site CoinGecko. 

    In fact, it is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies, dwarfing the gains of such major altcoins as Ethereum (ETH). 

    This is a stunning start for the cryptocurrency that has been dominating throughout the fourth quarter. As reported by U.Today, it recently secured its yearly close to date in December.  

    More than $7 million worth of XRP shorts have been liquidated in 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinGlass. OKX, Binance, and CoinEx are the leading exchanges by the amount of liquidated crypto. Short positions account for nearly 80% of the wipeout. 

    XLM's eye-popping gains 

    Still, XRP's gains pale in comparison to those recorded by Stellar (XLM). 

    XLM has emerged as the best-performing token over the past 24 hours in the top 100, soaring by more than 100%. 

    The two tokens tend to move in tandem since investors tend to put them in the same mental basket.

    Stellar was, of course, created by Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, McCaleb recently explained that XLM was drastically different from XRP. The tokens have different features and consensus mechanisms. 

    Other top performers 

    Apart from XRP and XLM, several other altcoins have also secured impressive gains. 

    Algorand (ALGO) is up by more than 13% while Hedera (HBAR) is up by more than 9%.

    Cardano (ADA) is also among the best-performing tokens over the past 24 hours. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

