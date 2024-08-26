Ripple Celebrates Another SEC Loss, DOGE Surpasses SHIB and Other Meme Coins in Key Metric, SHIB Surges 671% in Inflows as Price on Verge of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Check out the top three news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

Ripple celebrates another SEC loss: Details

Last Friday, Aug. 23, the court issued a ruling in Kraken's case against the SEC, according to which none of the tokens that is being traded by the exchange is a security. "The SEC unqualifiedly lost on this 'tokens are securities' theory, and will not be permitted to rely on it going forward," wrote Kraken’s chief legal officer Marco Santori in a celebratory X thread. Santori was not the only one who praised this positive development for Kraken; Stuart Alderoty, CLO at Ripple, the SEC's long-standing legal opponent, has also taken to X platform to share his comments on the ruling. The Kraken case, wrote Alderoty, has once again confirmed that there is no such thing as a crypto asset security. "Bad news for the SEC, whose entire regulation-by-enforcement strategy hinges on that failed premise," he concluded.

DOGE surpasses SHIB and rest of meme coins in key metric

In a recent X post, Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead and vocal SHIB enthusiast, shared a chart of the top 10 meme coins that can boast high activity of their communities on various social media platforms. "Shiba Inu back to second place," commented Lucie, with the project scoring 20,300 posts, 3.76 million interactions and 3.95% social dominance. Third place was taken by PEPE, the coin inspired by the Pepe the Frog meme; its results constitute 11,300 posts, 1.76 million interactions and 2.35% social dominance. Leading the chart is Dogecoin, the dog-themed token beloved by none other than Elon Musk himself. DOGE stands unsurpassed in all three of the chart's metrics, with 21,600 posts, 6.63 million interactions and 4.2% social dominance.

Shiba Inu skyrockets 671% in inflows as price on verge of major breakout