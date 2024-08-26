    Ripple Celebrates Another SEC Loss, DOGE Surpasses SHIB and Other Meme Coins in Key Metric, SHIB Surges 671% in Inflows as Price on Verge of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Let’s see what crypto news the weekend has brought with U.Today’s news digest
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 16:26
    Ripple Celebrates Another SEC Loss, DOGE Surpasses SHIB and Other Meme Coins in Key Metric, SHIB Surges 671% in Inflows as Price on Verge of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Check out the top three news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

    Ripple celebrates another SEC loss: Details

    Last Friday, Aug. 23, the court issued a ruling in Kraken's case against the SEC, according to which none of the tokens that is being traded by the exchange is a security. "The SEC unqualifiedly lost on this 'tokens are securities' theory, and will not be permitted to rely on it going forward," wrote Kraken’s chief legal officer Marco Santori in a celebratory X thread. Santori was not the only one who praised this positive development for Kraken; Stuart Alderoty, CLO at Ripple, the SEC's long-standing legal opponent, has also taken to X platform to share his comments on the ruling. The Kraken case, wrote Alderoty, has once again confirmed that there is no such thing as a crypto asset security. "Bad news for the SEC, whose entire regulation-by-enforcement strategy hinges on that failed premise," he concluded.

    DOGE surpasses SHIB and rest of meme coins in key metric

    In a recent X post, Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead and vocal SHIB enthusiast, shared a chart of the top 10 meme coins that can boast high activity of their communities on various social media platforms. "Shiba Inu back to second place," commented Lucie, with the project scoring 20,300 posts, 3.76 million interactions and 3.95% social dominance. Third place was taken by PEPE, the coin inspired by the Pepe the Frog meme; its results constitute 11,300 posts, 1.76 million interactions and 2.35% social dominance. Leading the chart is Dogecoin, the dog-themed token beloved by none other than Elon Musk himself. DOGE stands unsurpassed in all three of the chart's metrics, with 21,600 posts, 6.63 million interactions and 4.2% social dominance.

    HOT Stories
    TON-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Listed on Major US Exchange
    Tether CEO: Pavel Durov's Arrest Very Concerning; ‘Dark Ages Will Be Our Future’
    Binance Issues Toncoin (TON) Update Alert: Details
    Dormant Ethereum Whale Awakens with Millions in ETH After 9 Years

    Related
    Stunning $1 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pullout Shakes Robinhood
    Fri, 08/23/2024 - 14:48
    Stunning $1 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pullout Shakes Robinhood
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Shiba Inu skyrockets 671% in inflows as price on verge of major breakout

    Data provided by IntoTheBlock shows that on Aug. 24, Shiba Inu witnessed a 671% increase in large holder inflows, a metric that tracks the funds going into whale addresses. Increased large holder inflows could be a sign of significant buying activity, as well as the sign of price bottoms, as these addresses prefer to buy in large quantities after significant corrections. In recent weeks, Shiba Inu has been trading within a range, creating pressure that many analysts think may soon be released in the form of a significant price breakout. The recent spike in inflows has only fueled this speculation, with the market eagerly anticipating a sharp upward move. Technical analysts are keeping an eye on key resistance levels which, if breached, could lead to a surge of buying and push the price of SHIB up. Currently, SHIB is trading at $0.00001469, down 3.65% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    #Ripple News #Stuart Alderoty #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 26, 2024 - 16:22
    XRP Inflows Skyrocket Amid Imminent Fed Rate Cut: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 26, 2024 - 16:17
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 26
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RCO Finance (RCOF) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in August as Tron (TRX), Ethereum (ETH) Target Local Highs
    LBank Captivates Coinfest Asia 2024 Attendees with Exclusive Merchandise and Engagement
    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Celebrates Another SEC Loss, DOGE Surpasses SHIB and Other Meme Coins in Key Metric, SHIB Surges 671% in Inflows as Price on Verge of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    XRP Inflows Skyrocket Amid Imminent Fed Rate Cut: Details
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 26
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD