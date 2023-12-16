Advertisement
AD

Ripple CBDCs Were in Focus in 2023, Community Expert Says

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Here's why retail and business payments might not be core focus for Ripple any longer
Sat, 12/16/2023 - 19:06
Ripple CBDCs Were in Focus in 2023, Community Expert Says
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While Ripple, a U.S.-based fintech heavyweight, was always associated with retail payments infrastructure ("on-demand liquidity corridors" or ODLs), the year of 2023 might have changed the status quo and moved its focus to another sphere.

Advertisement

Ripple in 2023: More news on CBDCs, less news on payments

In the last months, announcements about Ripple-backed central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects outnumbered those about its involvement in payments solutions. This was noticed by @WKahneman, a pseudonymous observer of XRP Ledger and Ripple ecosystems.

At the same time, the number of Web3 developers working on top of XRP Ledger (XRPL) increased in 2023, he added. As such, XRP enthusiasts should "spread the love" to engineers working with XRPL-based solutions.

Advertisement

His audience opined that Ripple's shift from payments to CBDCs might be attributed to the extreme hostility of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Related
Ripple's Indian Partner Joins Digital Rupee CBDC Project

As covered by U.Today previously, in 2023, Ripple scored a number of long-term strategic partnerships in the CBDCs segment. It is contributing to "government stablecoins" in various regions across the globe, from Georgia and Montenegro to Palau and India.

Also, it is a member of Digital Euro and Digital Pound associations and a technical partner of Mastercard's stablecoin program.

XRPL AMM amendment has never been closer to historical milestone

The growing activity of XRPL-focused devs is another prominent trend of 2023. Right now, the ecosystem is close to approving the automated market maker (AMM) functionality on XRP Ledger's mainnet.

The corresponding proposal is set to be included into the v1.12.0 release of the client software. As of today, by Dec. 16, 2023, 17 out of 35 XRP Ledger (XRPL) validators voted in favor of the amendment.

As such, 48.57% has been reached, and any next validator joining it would mean a majority has been reached. Once activated, this functionality would turn XRP Ledger into a full-fledged ecosystem for DeFis and on-chain wallets.

#Ripple News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Avalanche (AVAX) Price Adds 400% in Two Months: Details
2023/12/16 19:05
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Adds 400% in Two Months: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 16
2023/12/16 19:05
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SOL, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16
2023/12/16 19:05
SOL, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ripple CBDCs Were in Focus in 2023, Community Expert Says
Ripple CBDCs Were in Focus in 2023, Community Expert Says
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Adds 400% in Two Months: Details
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Adds 400% in Two Months: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 16
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 16
SOL, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16
SOL, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 16
Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: ETH Developers Reveal Major Milestone as 2023 Bows Out
Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade: ETH Developers Reveal Major Milestone as 2023 Bows Out
Flippening? Solana's Main DEX Outshines Uniswap
Flippening? Solana's Main DEX Outshines Uniswap
Bitcoin (BTC): 3 Silent Network Movers No One Pays Attention To
Bitcoin (BTC): 3 Silent Network Movers No One Pays Attention To
Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be Awakening Again, Here's Reason
Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be Awakening Again, Here's Reason
Dormant Ethereum Whale Continues to Sell ETH Holdings: Details
Dormant Ethereum Whale Continues to Sell ETH Holdings: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Well North of $120,000': Tuur Demeester's Forecast
Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Well North of $120,000': Tuur Demeester's Forecast
Show all
Advertisement
AD