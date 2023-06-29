Ripple Case Arguments Used in Coinbase Response to SEC Suit: Pro-Ripple Lawyer

Thu, 06/29/2023 - 14:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
This lawyer has stated that Coinbase has been using certain information/experience from Ripple case
Ripple Case Arguments Used in Coinbase Response to SEC Suit: Pro-Ripple Lawyer
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Jeremy Hogan, a lawyer who follows the Ripple-SEC lawsuit closely, has taken to Twitter to point out that Coinbase has used Ripple's strong argument in its own case against the SEC.

Coinbase files response to SEC, here comes reference to Ripple

As reported by U.Today earlier, the biggest and only publicly-traded U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has filed a 117-page document with a request to the court to dismiss the SEC's suit against it.

The securities regulator accused Coinbase of not registering as a securities exchange. According to the SEC, Coinbase should have also registered with it as a securities broker and a clearance agency, assuming that the exchange trades altcoins that the regulator believes to be securities.

Coinbase stated in return that when it registered with the SEC back in 2021, the regulator did not mention that it had to also register its operations.

Hogan stated that in the document that was filed to the court as a case dismissal request, Coinbase referenced the Hinman emails.

Curiously, Coinbase was one of the first exchanges to suspend XRP trading in January 2021, when the SEC initiated the legal case against Ripple in December 2020. Now, the SEC has sued Coinbase too.

Related
Ripple Partners With Industry Titans in Major Giveaway to Fuel CBDC Innovations

Ripple joins forces with financial giants to pick best CBDC solution

As covered by U.Today earlier, Ripple blockchain behemoth plans to team up with several titans of the financial and fintech world — Mastercard, Amazon Web Services, Bank of Finland, PwC, BIS, etc. These organizations and companies will be judges in the contest set up by Ripple for participants in its CBDC Innovate Challenge that Ripple decided to revive recently.

The contest aims at stimulating development activity for creating apps for CBDCs — central bank digital currencies.

Those developers who take part in it will create applications for these "state cryptocurrencies," and the winners will receive a substantial financial prize from Ripple Labs. All apps will be based on Ripple technologies, including its private CBDC platform.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) 300 Trillion Resistance Raises Some Concerns
06/29/2023 - 13:30
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 300 Trillion Resistance Raises Some Concerns
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 360 Million XRP Bought by Whales Ahead of Major Price Move
06/29/2023 - 13:00
360 Million XRP Bought by Whales Ahead of Major Price Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance License Application in Germany Rejected by BaFin: Report
06/29/2023 - 12:45
Binance License Application in Germany Rejected by BaFin: Report
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin