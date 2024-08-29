    Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple has burned 185 RLUSD tokens
    Thu, 29/08/2024 - 5:53
    Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to a recent update, 185 Ripple USD (RLUSD) tokens have been burned at the RLUSD Treasury.

    The tokens were destroyed by sending them back to the issuer account. There are no tokens in circulation on the XRP Ledger or Ethereum as of now.

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple started testing its stablecoin in private beta earlier this month. 

    The minting process began roughly a week ago with the aforementioned 185 tokens, according to data provided by XRP Scan.  

    For now, some of the company's enterprise partners are able to gain access to the new product. This, of course, means that RLUSD cannot be traded on exchanges. 

    Following the beta testing stage, the stablecoin will eventually become available to the general public. 

    The company is currently focused on ensuring a smooth general launch by eliminating possible issues. 

    Ripple's stablecoin was initially announced back in April to much fanfare.

    Even though the stablecoin market is already crowded with such major players as Tether and Circle, Ripple appears to believe that there is much more room for growth since the market is expected to swell to a whopping $2.8 trillion by 2028.

    Ripple executives have also dismissed some claims that the stablecoin is going to replace XRP. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

