Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens

According to a recent update, 185 Ripple USD (RLUSD) tokens have been burned at the RLUSD Treasury.

Advertisement

The tokens were destroyed by sending them back to the issuer account. There are no tokens in circulation on the XRP Ledger or Ethereum as of now.

As reported by U.Today , Ripple started testing its stablecoin in private beta earlier this month.

Advertisement

The minting process began roughly a week ago with the aforementioned 185 tokens, according to data provided by XRP Scan.

For now, some of the company's enterprise partners are able to gain access to the new product. This, of course, means that RLUSD cannot be traded on exchanges.

Following the beta testing stage, the stablecoin will eventually become available to the general public.

The company is currently focused on ensuring a smooth general launch by eliminating possible issues.

Ripple's stablecoin was initially announced back in April to much fanfare.

Even though the stablecoin market is already crowded with such major players as Tether and Circle, Ripple appears to believe that there is much more room for growth since the market is expected to swell to a whopping $2.8 trillion by 2028.