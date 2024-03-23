Advertisement
AD

    Ripple and SEC Enter Next Phase With Pivotal Filing, Countdown Begins

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple v. SEC: Pivotal filing sets stage for next major legal milestone
    Sat, 23/03/2024 - 16:10
    Ripple and SEC Enter Next Phase With Pivotal Filing, Countdown Begins
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been a focal point in the cryptocurrency industry, with implications that extend far beyond the parties involved.

    Advertisement

    Recently, the lawsuit took a significant step forward as the remedies briefing kicked off with a pivotal filing.

    According to James K. Filan, a former federal prosecutor, the SEC has filed, under seal, its opening remedies-related brief and supporting documents. These documents are not public yet, with public, redacted versions to be filed no later than Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

    On March 19, Ripple and the SEC submitted a joint sealing proposal to address sealing issues relevant to the remedies-related briefing in the lawsuit.

    Related
    Ripple Ally v. SEC: Newly Unsealed Documents Reveal Astonishing Fact

    With the SEC's opening motion kicking off the remedies briefing, other crucial dates to keep an eye on would be April 22, 2024, when Ripple's opposition brief is anticipated, and May 6, when the SEC’s reply brief is expected.

    Breakdown of key dates: What's next?

    The breakdown of the key dates as presented in the most recent joint sealing proposal is given as follows:

    On March 25, 2024, both Ripple and the SEC are expected to meet and confer to identify any redactions requested for each side and third parties for the opening brief and accompanying materials.

    On March 26, the SEC is anticipated to file a public redacted version of its opening brief, containing only the provisional redactions requested by the parties and third parties during the meet and confer. The SEC will also file in the public docket any supporting exhibits that have not been designated as confidential by the SEC, Ripple, or any third party under the protective order.

    On April 22, 2024, Ripple would file a public, redacted version of its opposition brief, as well as supporting declarations and exhibits, if and only if the materials did not cite or include any SEC-designated confidential materials. Ripple will also put any supporting exhibits that are not classified as confidential by the protective order on the public docket.

    If Ripple's opposition brief and supporting materials contain any confidential information, the brief will be filed under seal on April 22. On April 23, the parties will meet and confer to determine the redactions requested by each side and any third parties to the opposition brief and accompanying materials.

    Related
    Ripple Ally v. SEC: New Key Date Emerges as Appeal Pushes Forward

    On April 24, Ripple will submit a publicly redacted version of the opposition brief.

    On May 6, the SEC is anticipated to file a reply brief under seal. On May 7, both parties will meet and confer to determine the redactions requested by each side and any third parties to the opposition brief and accompanying materials.

    On May 8, the SEC will file a public redacted version of the reply brief and any accompanying exhibits.

    On May 13, the parties and any third parties file omnibus letter motions to seal all materials related to the remedies briefing. On May 20, parties and third parties can file letter briefs in opposition to omnibus letter motions to seal.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for March 23
    2024/03/23 16:06
    XRP Price Prediction for March 23
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Solana (SOL) Founder Addresses Major Economic Security Issue
    2024/03/23 16:06
    Solana (SOL) Founder Addresses Major Economic Security Issue
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image 100 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Face Daunting Task on Price Saving Mission
    2024/03/23 16:06
    100 Trillion SHIB: Shiba Inu Bulls Face Daunting Task on Price Saving Mission
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Rapid DePIN scaling and the path to exponential Minutes Network growth
    Venom Foundation Ushers in a New Blockchain Era with Mainnet Launch
    ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual Markets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple and SEC Enter Next Phase With Pivotal Filing, Countdown Begins
    XRP Price Prediction for March 23
    Solana (SOL) Founder Addresses Major Economic Security Issue
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD