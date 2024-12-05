‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author’s Huge Bitcoin 2024 Predictions, Here’s Where They Ended Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Popular investor, entrepreneur and book author Robert Kiyosaki known for his classic book on how to manage one’s finances “Rich Dad Poor Dad” has issued a celebratory tweet, congratulating the global crypto community and himself on Bitcoin making it above $100,000.

Yay : BITCOIN breaks $100.000



Congratulations everyone — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 5, 2024

Kiyosaki's big Bitcoin predictions throughout 2024 that never happened

Throughout this year, Kiyosaki, who many believe to be a financial guru, made bold predictions about when Bitcoin would overcome the $100,000 level. First, he predicted Bitcoin would skyrocket to $100,000 in September – he stated that in his tweet published on March 25.

Then, he tweeted Bitcoin would overtake $350,000 in August based on the post Bitcoin-halvig effect and expecting the Fed Reserve to bring down the key interest rate. Neither of these optimistic predictions, eventually came through though.

Advertisement

Finally, on the day when Bitcoin set a record peak above $98,000, Kiyosaki tweeted that $100,000 would be reached the following day.

Kiyosaki’s predictions for 2025 are even bolder, though. Based on AI-data, he expects BTC to reach a whopping $500,000 next year and then a jaw-dropping $1 million in 2030 as the financial markets will be disrupted by artificial intelligence, he believes.

The biggest Bitcoin price he has so far made has been $13 million per one Bitcoin, when the ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author tweeted that he agreed with MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor that Bitcoin would reach this high in ten years from now, taking away part of gold’s market capitalization. However, Kiyosaki warned that he would stop buying Bitcoin once the $100,000 mark is left behind. As of today, he would perhaps stop accumulating in this case.

Top VC Anthony Pompliano: "Welcome to next phase of Bitcoin game"

Anthony Pompliano (widely known as simply “Pomp”), a Bitcoin podcaster and founder of Pomp Investments fund that supports cryptocurrency startups, has spoken out of the new Bitcoin all-time high reached earlier today at the $103,900 level.

Pompliano referred to it as a “psychological milestone.” The investor believes that “every boomer” now, who had rejected Bitcoin before that, “is waking up to headlines tomorrow and then going to buy some bitcoin just in case they were wrong.” Pomp believes that Bitcoin has reached “the next level of the game” now after it surpassed $100,000.