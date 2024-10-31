“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Reveals Why He “Loves” Bitcoin

In a recent social media post, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," has stated that he loves Bitcoin because it helps him to "grow richer."

This comes after the leading cryptocurrency surpassed the $73,000 level and approached a new record high.

The entrepreneur, who boasts more than 2.6 million followers on the X social media platform, recently predicted that the price of Bitcoin would "blast off" in October.

Earlier, Kiyosaki predicted that the flagship cryptocurrency would be able to reach $300,000 in 2024.

The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $72,271 after dipping by 0.2% over the past 24 hours.

It is worth noting that Kiyosaki used to be highly skeptical of Bitcoin. Back in 2017, he compared Bitcoin to the infamous "Tulip mania." In 2018, he argued that investors should be focused on blockchain, the technology behind the largest cryptocurrency, instead of Bitcoin itself.

In late 2018, he posted an article arguing that Bitcoin was on the cusp of becoming "worthless."

The financial commentator seemingly started prompting Bitcoin after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to zero back in March 2020. Back in April 2020, he urged investors to save Bitcoin alongside gold.

He has been a staunch critic of the US dollar and the Federal Reserve.

"A trillion seconds was 31,688 years ago. America goes a trillion $ in debt every 100 days. Now do you know why you must buy gold, silver, and Bitcoin?" he said back in August.