    Crypto Market Bloodbath Explanation Provided by Jim Cramer

    Yuri Molchan
    Jim Cramer shared his take on the current crashes in the crypto and stock markets, here’s what AI got to do with this
    Wed, 4/09/2024 - 14:44
    Crypto Market Bloodbath Explanation Provided by Jim Cramer
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    CNBC Mad Money host, financial commentator Jim Cramer has taken to his account on the X platform to share why he believes the current sell-off in the markets is taking place. The stock market is plunging and sinking into the red, pulling the cryptocurrency one along with it.

    Jim Cramer clarifies current market sell-off

    While both stock and cryptocurrency markets are in the red, Cramer believes that the bloodbath is caused by sell-off of the following assets: everything to do with AI and computing, as well as housing, oil and “some companies leveraged to infrastructure.”

    The leader of the cryptocurrency market Bitcoin shows a 4.60% plunge in the past 24 hours (with a 1% recovery eliminated today). S&P 500 index has fallen by 6.88 (0.12%) today.

    Cramer’s tweet about AI-related sell-off took place in light of US Department of Justice beginning to subpoena microchip-producing behemoth Nvidia as part of the escalating anti-trust probe.

    Nvidia’s position in the rapidly growing AI space has become dominant recently with many AI-developing companies, including Elon Musk’s xAI purchasing H100 chips to train their AI models.

    DoJ is subpoenaing not only Nvidia but also several other chip-producing companies since they are suspected of violating antitrust laws, according to Bloomberg. The US government is now getting close to issuing a formal complaint against Nvidia.

    Bearish September unwrapping?

    Historically, September has been a bearish month for the past ten years, while October and November have been largely bullish. Traders call October “Uptober” for this reason.

    In line with this, as September has only just started, the current sell-off seems to be following the “traditional” bearish scenario. As for Octobers, Bitcoin rose by 40% and 50% at the highest in the last ten years.

    However, Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow doubts that this concept of bearish Septembers is accurate about BTC. In today’s tweet, he shared several key reasons why he expects the world’s flagship cryptocurrency to surge despite all the bearish September predictions and expectations.

    Mow believes that “underfunded pension funds” are likely to allocate their hundreds of billions of dollars to Bitcoin. MicroStrategy, he expects, will certainly continue to issue convertible senior notes to offer more debt to investors in order to raise money to buy more Bitcoin.

