    Coinbase Issues $1,200,000,000,000 Prediction for Stablecoin Market

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 10:51
    Stablecoin market set to hit $1.2 trillion in this time frame
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent tweet, Coinbase forecasts that the stablecoin market cap could reach $1.2 trillion by 2028 buoyed by gradual, policy-driven adoption that increases over time.

    Coinbase bases this prediction on its stochastic method, which it says is both realistic and consistent with its front-end rates model. At its current market valuation, stablecoins reaching $1.2 trillion would mean absorbing about $925 billion in U.S. Treasury Bills (T-Bills), or $5.3 billion per week over a duration of 175 weeks, or approximately 40 months.

    Coinbase also believes that the recent regulatory developments, such as GENIUS Act, might also contribute to this growth, as it would help to mitigate run risks and create a more resilient stablecoin ecosystem. Stablecoin market growth would also be dependent on key factors such as efficient ramps, wide distribution networks and the expanding roles of market players.

    Stablecoins gain traction

    According to CoinMarketCap data, the total market capitalization of top stablecoin tokens is currently at $287.56 billion.

    This week, Bullish stated that it had planned to receive $1.15 billion in revenues from its recently completed initial public offering in stablecoins, a historic first for the use of stablecoins in an IPO in the United States.

    Coinbase is solely responsible for the custody of the IPO proceeds, the majority of which were settled in USDC and a portion in EURC. A portion of the proceeds were also settled in PayPal USD (PYUSD) and Ripple USD (RLUSD), among others.

    In a recent listing, Coinbase announced that World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) stablecoin is now available on the Coinbase platform and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store the stablecoin.

