'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Comments on Massive Bitcoin Surge

Prominent investor and entrepreneur, famous for his classic non-fiction book on managing personal finance “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki published a bullish tweet on Bitcoin after it recent astounding manoeuvre, which took BTC above the $62,000 level.

Over the period of the past 24 hours, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin skyrocketed by more than a whopping 11%, briefly jumping above the $63,000 level.

Robert Kiyosaki praises Bitcoin vs US dollar

Financial and investment expert Kiyosaki posted a tweet to comment on the mind-blowing surge Bitcoin has staged within the last 24 hours, soaring from the $57,140 zone to the $63,650 level. A pullback followed that massive rise, taking BTC a little down and landing it on the $62,770 level, where it is exchanging hands at the time of writing this article.

Thank you BITCOiN for doing your job….kicking the fake US dollar’s butt and bringing integrity back to money. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 29, 2024

Earlier this week, the financial expert took to the X social media platform to let his 2.1 million followers know that he was buying Bitcoin. The big reason for this was that Kiyosaki believes the banking crisis is getting worse now, risks are rising in the geopolitical sphere as well.

The financial guru also made a point of mentioning that central banks around the world are preparing to launch their own centralized cryptocurrencies (CBDCs) in order to spy on the population. For these reasons, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author tweeted, he was buying more Bitcoin and also silver coins to use them instead of “fake US dollars” as money.

Should Bitcoin crash, however, Kiyosaki stated recently, he would be happy about that and would simply acquire more of the leading digital currency. “Sale”, according to him, is his favorite word about financial markets since it presents an opportunity to buy assets on the dip.

Kiyosaki has recently sent a critique to the Fed Reserve, claiming that it has ruined the US economy and made the low and middle class poorer than they were.

Here's what's pushing Bitcoin up

Bitcoin has been stubbornly rising recently over the growing interest from spot exchange-traded funds and the overall bullish sentiment increasing thanks to that. Spot ETFs were approved by the SEC on January 11 and since then these companies led by BlackRock and Fidelity have been scooping up 12x Bitcoin that miners are able to mint per day.