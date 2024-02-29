Advertisement
AD

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Comments on Massive Bitcoin Surge

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Acclaimed investor and Bitcoin supporter Kiyosaki issues a bullish Bitcoin-vs-US dollar statement
Thu, 29/02/2024 - 9:16
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Comments on Massive Bitcoin Surge
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Prominent investor and entrepreneur, famous for his classic non-fiction book on managing personal finance “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki published a bullish tweet on Bitcoin after it recent astounding manoeuvre, which took BTC above the $62,000 level.

Over the period of the past 24 hours, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin skyrocketed by more than a whopping 11%, briefly jumping above the $63,000 level.

Robert Kiyosaki praises Bitcoin vs US dollar

Financial and investment expert Kiyosaki posted a tweet to comment on the mind-blowing surge Bitcoin has staged within the last 24 hours, soaring from the $57,140 zone to the $63,650 level. A pullback followed that massive rise, taking BTC a little down and landing it on the $62,770 level, where it is exchanging hands at the time of writing this article.

Earlier this week, the financial expert took to the X social media platform to let his 2.1 million followers know that he was buying Bitcoin. The big reason for this was that Kiyosaki believes the banking crisis is getting worse now, risks are rising in the geopolitical sphere as well.

The financial guru also made a point of mentioning that central banks around the world are preparing to launch their own centralized cryptocurrencies (CBDCs) in order to spy on the population. For these reasons, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author tweeted, he was buying more Bitcoin and also silver coins to use them instead of “fake US dollars” as money.

Should Bitcoin crash, however, Kiyosaki stated recently, he would be happy about that and would simply acquire more of the leading digital currency. “Sale”, according to him, is his favorite word about financial markets since it presents an opportunity to buy assets on the dip.

Kiyosaki has recently sent a critique to the Fed Reserve, claiming that it has ruined the US economy and made the low and middle class poorer than they were.

Related
SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Ignites SHIB Army With Conspiracy Theory Tweet

Here's what's pushing Bitcoin up

Bitcoin has been stubbornly rising recently over the growing interest from spot exchange-traded funds and the overall bullish sentiment increasing thanks to that. Spot ETFs were approved by the SEC on January 11 and since then these companies led by BlackRock and Fidelity have been scooping up 12x Bitcoin that miners are able to mint per day.

#"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Countdown to Bitcoin All-Time High: Samson Mow Drops Hint
2024/02/29 09:13
Countdown to Bitcoin All-Time High: Samson Mow Drops Hint
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BONK Surges Past PEPE
2024/02/29 09:13
BONK Surges Past PEPE
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Breakthrough: What's Next? Cardano (ADA) to Break $0.65 Level, Solana (SOL) Loses to Ethereum Massively
2024/02/29 09:13
XRP Breakthrough: What's Next? Cardano (ADA) to Break $0.65 Level, Solana (SOL) Loses to Ethereum Massively
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Algotech Presale Revolutionizes DeFi Scene, Surpassing $1 Million Raised in Just Weeks
First Bitcoin Blockchain ICO Rockets Past $5M Milestone
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Comments on Massive Bitcoin Surge
Countdown to Bitcoin All-Time High: Samson Mow Drops Hint
BONK Surges Past PEPE
Show all