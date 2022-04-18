Revolutionary Crypto-to-Fiat Solutions for Individuals and Businesses from Swapin

Many companies and individuals in the crypto market are faced with the problem of converting cryptocurrencies to fiat by fast, simple and legal methods. This problem has finally disappeared, thanks to Swapin , an EU-licensed and regulated crypto-to-fiat payment processing company.

Nowadays it is possible to pay rent, credit and even utilities using cryptocurrencies. Moreover, it's available to buy a car or property, pay salaries to employees, or accept crypto payments in an online store. You no longer have to withdraw cryptocurrencies from a cold wallet to the exchange, exchange them for fiat and withdraw it to a bank account, paying fee at each stage. You no longer think about risking your personal data and relying on the security of crypto exchanges and other services.

Swapin provides unique B2B and B2C solutions for instantly transferring cryptocurrencies to fiat currencies directly to a personal or corporate IBAN account.

Solutions for private transfers

There are several ways of transfer digital assets into fiat currencies for individuals in the Swapin platform.

InstaPay is a solution that helps to send digital assets, they are automatically converted into euros, specifying the recipient's IBAN account. Make instant and easy transfers to friends, family or pay for purchases using cryptocurrencies. For example, real estate in another country, cars and other valuable property. All transactions made on the Swapin platform are absolutely legal, since the company is licensed in Estonia and meets highest European standards. Currently, the platform works with top 10 crypto assets: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DASH, USDT ERC-20, USDT TRC-20, USDC and ESCT.

Predefined payments help you avoid wasting time filling in data that was previously used. Thanks to Predefined payments, users can create a transfer template and use it in the future. This feature is convenient for those who pay monthly rent, loans, internet, and other regular services. Your provider or lessor will not even know that you have made a payment in cryptocurrency, as EUR will be credited to their IBAN accounts.

Instafill is a solution for automatically transferring personal crypto assets in EUR to a bank account. You need to link your personal Swapin crypto account to your IBAN. If you need fiat currency, it will be enough to deposit your personal crypto account on Swapin and receive an instant fiat transfer. The only fee you pay is the network fee for making the transaction.

Business Solutions

CoinCollector. Using this tool, businesses prepare a bill that can be paid with cryptocurrencies. At the same time, the company receives fiat funds to the corporate IBAN. In simple terms, CoinCollector is a bridge between digital and fiat assets.

With the help of CoinCollector, the company creates a unique payment link and sends it to a client who wants to pay with cryptocurrency. The client chooses a digital asset, and the system calculates the exact amount for transferring. As soon as the recipient sets the amount to be transferred in fiat, the service provides him with the address of the crypto wallet and the exact amount in cryptocurrency. The amount is blocked for 30 minutes to protect the value of the cryptocurrency from volatility and protect both parties from risks. When the digital assets are transferred to the billing address, the business will receive an instant payment to their bank account.

E-commerce widget. The E-com solution is easily integrated into the site, allows online stores to accept crypto payments, with an instant transfer of the requested amount in fiat currency to a corporate IBAN account. Additional action is not required. The solution is available on popular CMS such as WooCommerce, Magneto and PrestaShop.

More facts about Swapin

Swapin is an EU-licensed crypto-to-fiat platform formerly known as PiixPay. The company has been actively developing since 2017 and recently closed a funding round of €1.68M. Investments will be aimed at expanding the product line and European expansion. The company plans to launch the InstaBuy option by the end of the year, which allows you to buy cryptocurrencies, obtain an EMI (Electronic Money Institution) license and capture the markets of Germany, France and Northern Europe. It should be noted that the Swapin platform is highly rated and has many positive reviews on the Trustpilot website . This proves its reliability and popularity in the crypto community.