    Remittix (RTX) Pre-Sale Enters New Phase with Focus on Binance Coin (BNB), Render Token (RENDER) Communities

    article image
    Guest Author
    Remittix (RTX) pre-sale hits new milestones in Dec 2024
    Sat, 21/12/2024 - 17:35
    Remittix (RTX) Pre-Sale Enters New Phase with Focus on Binance Coin (BNB), Render Token (RENDER) Communities
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There are several ways to profit handsomely from a bullish crypto market. Some investors identify the next crypto to explode and quickly invest in it. Others look at established tokens that are doing nicely and take a stab at them. 

    This article will examine whether BNB, RTX, or RENDER  might be considered by crypto enthusiasts in 2025.

    What is Remittix? 

    Remittix is a new crypto project whose aim is to completely smoothen fiat-crypto payment transitions. It enables anyone to pay fiat into any bank account around the world at the click of a button in their crypto wallets. In essence, RTX empowers crypto holders and businesses to facilitate crypto-to-fiat transactions anywhere in the world at any time. 

    In this way, Remittix banks the unbanked and expands the financial inclusivity of a large population of the world. This utility is long-awaited, especially by cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Faster and smoother crypto-fiat on- and off-ramping fosters the large-scale adoption of cryptocurrencies and takes the industry to the next level. It automatically puts Remittix on the map. 

    However, Remittix isn’t like other financial platforms. Its digital assets interoperability is powered by its blockchain integration, and it also operates in a decentralized manner. These features make it a solidly secured platform, and that’s what crypto investors look for. 

    Its presale is currently trading at $0.015.

    Binance Con (BNB) community remains optimistic

    Binance Coin powers Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. But despite its massive stature, BNB didn’t do particularly well in 2024. The coin traded horizontally for most of the year, but it rallied monstrously to hit an all-time high of $780 over the last couple of months.

    If the cryptocurrency exchange manages to wriggle out of the legal issues it has with the SEC, BNB will likely continue to rise in the new year. This is quite possible since the Trump presidency is pro-crypto. That’s why several investors are banking on BNB to fetch decent gains in the coming year.

    RENDER aims to hit a new high next year 

    RENDER is in the business of providing decentralized GPUs for anyone who needs them. This is a fairly new niche of the crypto market, and RENDER seems to be enjoying the first-mover advantage of being a pioneer in this space. 

    In the last year, RENDER’s price doubled as it slowly gained traction and recognition amongst crypto investors. It didn’t surge extremely high in the latter stages of the year like most coins, but increasing trading volume suggests RENDER is on the right path. RENDER can hit a new ATH above $12 next year, and that’s why some investors are considering it. 

    You can find more information about Remittix (RTX) here:

    Website: https://remittix.io/ 

    Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

    #Render Token
