Record 610 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Anon Addresses, Ripple Receives 150 Million XRP

Ripple giant and anonymous wallets have shifted over 600 billion XRP within less than 24 hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Popular crypto tracking service Whale Alert has spotted several large XRP transfers, carrying a total of 609.5 billion tokens. Two of them moved 460 billion XRP.

This is happening while the sixth largest cryptocurrency is showing a 14.30% decline over the past week.

610 billion XRP shoveled, large part of it sent by Ripple

The aforementioned crypto tracker has published details of several crypto transactions, carrying massive chunks of XRP.

The two largest ones were worth 310,669,160 and 150,000,000 XRP, worth $200,612,543 and $96,714,743, respectively.

Ripple has moved 70,000,000 XRP to one of its extra wallets—RL18-VN, which suggests that the fintech giant plans to move this money outside the company since it has always been used for sending XRP to its customers or crypto exchanges.

The 150,000,000 XRP lump was also moved to Ripple by an unknown wallet. According to data shared by XRP-focused data service Bithomp, this was an internal transfer by the San Francisco-based company spearheaded by Brad Garlinghouse.

Ripple and Bitso ODL corridor moving XRP

Another transaction made by Ripple here was moving 40,000,000 XRP to the Bitso exchange based in Mexico. That is the largest trading platform in Latin America and a crypto unicorn. Besides, since 2019, it has been operating as one of Ripple's ODL corridors.

Bitso has also moved 38,900,000 XRP internally.