    Adam Back Confirms He Did Not Own Any Bitcoin (BTC) Before 2013

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Man mentioned in Bitcoin white paper reveals why he did not buy BTC before 2013
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 14:18
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Adam Back, a big figure in the world of cryptography and blockchain, recently shared something interesting: He did not own any Bitcoin (BTC) until 2013. Famous for inventing Hashcash in 1997, a proof-of-work algorithm designed to combat spam and denial-of-service attacks, Back's influence extends deeply into the development of modern blockchain systems.

    His Hashcash algorithm was a big part of how Bitcoin's mining process was set up, and it had a direct impact on the creation of the cryptocurrency's proof-of-work model. More to it, Back's contributions have been acknowledged in Satoshi Nakamoto's 2008 white paper, which highlights his role in shaping the foundational elements of the cryptocurrency. But even though he was involved, the original cypherpunk never actually got Bitcoin during its early days.

    It turns out Back did not own any Bitcoin before 2013, when the leading cryptocurrency now worth over $2 trillion in market capitalization was first gaining traction outside the small circle of cypherpunks.

    Thus, in a recent conversation Back admitted that he was "an idiot" and did not buy or mine Bitcoin in 2009, when it was created by Nakamoto.

    As a result, the first steps into buying BTC he cautiously made in 2013. In the next 11 years the price of BTC increased by at least 50,000% and Back himself founded Blockstream, a blockchain technology company that develops infrastructure for Bitcoin and other decentralized systems. Blockstream is known for innovations like sidechains, Liquid Network and the Bitcoin satellite network.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

