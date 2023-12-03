Advertisement
AD

Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The latest Bitcoin (BTC) rally to near $40,000 is driven by its increasing acceptance as a legitimate asset class
Sun, 12/03/2023 - 19:35
Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC) has finally approached the $40,000 mark, a level it hasn't seen since April 2022. 

Advertisement

Jeroen Blokland, a prominent money manager, noted that this rally feels distinctly different from previous ones, signaling a potential shift in Bitcoin's role in the broader financial landscape. 

This sentiment comes at a time when the crypto market is witnessing renewed interest, partly fueled by the anticipation of potential spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Bitcoin's new role as an "accepted" asset class

After experiencing a period of decline due to various crypto scandals and negative market sentiment, Bitcoin's recent price movement marks a significant turnaround. 

Unlike past rallies, the current surge is underpinned by Bitcoin's growing acceptance as a legitimate asset class among investors, Blokland says. 

This change in perception is crucial, especially as Bitcoin continues to integrate into mainstream financial systems. 

Related
Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization

The sustained interest shows a maturing market that is beginning to view Bitcoin beyond just a speculative instrument.

A sign of market confidence

Bitcoin's ascent to nearly $40,000, peaking at $39,725 on the Bitstamp exchange, is not just a number but a testament to the growing confidence in the cryptocurrency market. 

This rally is particularly noteworthy as it comes amid excitement about the potential approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

Such ETFs would allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without the complexities of direct ownership, potentially attracting a new wave of institutional and retail investors. 

The mere anticipation of these ETFs has already had a positive impact on Bitcoin's price, indicating the market's readiness for more integrated investment vehicles.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Price Analysis for December 3
2023/12/03 19:54
SHIB Price Analysis for December 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization
2023/12/03 19:54
Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Sets Fire to Over Half Billion SHIB, Weekly Burn Rate Up 961%
2023/12/03 19:54
Shiba Inu Sets Fire to Over Half Billion SHIB, Weekly Burn Rate Up 961%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says
Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says
SHIB Price Analysis for December 3
SHIB Price Analysis for December 3
Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization
Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization
Shiba Inu Sets Fire to Over Half Billion SHIB, Weekly Burn Rate Up 961%
Shiba Inu Sets Fire to Over Half Billion SHIB, Weekly Burn Rate Up 961%
DOGE Price Analysis for December 3
DOGE Price Analysis for December 3
Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Brink of $40,000 as Max Keiser Predicts New Record High
Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Brink of $40,000 as Max Keiser Predicts New Record High
Cardano Not Listed in Top of Chains More Decentralized Than Ethereum: Here's Why
Cardano Not Listed in Top of Chains More Decentralized Than Ethereum: Here's Why
'I Quit Job, Sold House and Aped Into Bitcoin': Ex-Binance CEO CZ Reveals Success Secret
'I Quit Job, Sold House and Aped Into Bitcoin': Ex-Binance CEO CZ Reveals Success Secret
This Cardano AI Token Soars 93% in 2 Days, but There's Catch
This Cardano AI Token Soars 93% in 2 Days, but There's Catch
Ethereum (ETH) Price Breaks Critical Resistance Level: $3,000 Ahead?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Breaks Critical Resistance Level: $3,000 Ahead?
Show all
Advertisement
AD