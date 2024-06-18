Raboo Uses Tax-Free Distribution, DOGE Enjoys Recent Rally and MATIC Enters Surge Phase

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

With a total supply of 1.8 billion RABT, Raboo is utilizes AI-backed memes and offers exposure without taxing any profits or having hidden transactions tax.

Dogecoin recent rally

The rise of Dogecoin (DOGE) is very interesting, and it is one of the rampant trends in the cryptocurrency market. On March 29th, DOGE rose to $0.22. The rising price caused Dogecoin to become the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, overtaking Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) in recent days. DOGE's surge was fueled by social media hype, celebrity endorsement from Elon Musk, and a strong community, which are fundamental in the crypto ecosystem.

DOGE went viral, with regular mentions on social networks, especially on Twitter, and influential figures contributed to the increase. The community around DOGE also remained highly active, pushing for broader acceptance and utility, which added to its momentum.

MATIC’s recent surge in the crypto market

Another token that has recently seen a great deal of growth and has affected the market is Polygon (MATIC). As of June 2024, MATIC's price was targeting $0.8, which was due to high market perception and oversold signals in the technical charts. The token's market capitalization had also increased to over $5.9 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $272 million.

Several factors contributed to MATIC's strength. It is one of the most critical components of the Polygon network, delivering scalability solutions for Ethereum and expanding its usefulness in DeFi realms. The network’s integrations and active technological advancements, such as the London Hard Fork and EIP-1559 upgrade, significantly contribute to improving MATIC’s outcome.

Early investors in MATIC realized substantial benefits. The prospects of the token becoming a payment tool and its involvement in large-scale blockchain initiatives have sealed the argument as an asset. Since MATIC seems capable of growing even more in the future, everyone interested in blockchain will find it an interesting investment to invest their money in the project along with the developments made.

Raboo's AI utilization without taxes

Raboo is an AI-backed meme coin that combines the fun of memes with advanced technology, providing a Post-to-Earn platform and a robust SocialFi ecosystem.

Raboo stands out with its tax-free scheme, without setting up any hidden fees. Unlike other meme coins, Raboo uses AI to create engaging content, which users can monetize.

Raboo offers an opportunity to gain exposure . It’s designed to build a strong, engaged community and has already shown that users actively interact with AI technologies to create memes.

You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal