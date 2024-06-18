Advertisement
AD

    Raboo Uses Tax-Free Distribution, DOGE Enjoys Recent Rally and MATIC Enters Surge Phase

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Raboo doesn't have any hidden fees and provides users with tax-free expirience
    Tue, 18/06/2024 - 12:00
    Raboo Uses Tax-Free Distribution, DOGE Enjoys Recent Rally and MATIC Enters Surge Phase
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    With a total supply of 1.8 billion RABT, Raboo is utilizes AI-backed memes and offers exposure without taxing any profits or having hidden transactions tax.

    Dogecoin recent rally 

    The rise of Dogecoin (DOGE) is very interesting, and it is one of the rampant trends in the cryptocurrency market. On March 29th, DOGE rose to $0.22. The rising price caused Dogecoin to become the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, overtaking Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) in recent days. DOGE's surge was fueled by social media hype, celebrity endorsement from Elon Musk, and a strong community, which are fundamental in the crypto ecosystem.

    DOGE went viral, with regular mentions on social networks, especially on Twitter, and influential figures contributed to the increase. The community around DOGE also remained highly active, pushing for broader acceptance and utility, which added to its momentum.

    HOT Stories
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    SHIB Skyrockets 12,842% in Burn Rate With Unexpected Price Pivot
    Scam Alert: Fake Ripple Stablecoin Trying to Fool XRPL Users
    Cardano (ADA) Reaches Lowest Level of 2024, Again, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Critical Reversal Level, Ethereum (ETH) Hits Awful $3,600 Reversal

    MATIC’s recent surge in the crypto market 

    Another token that has recently seen a great deal of growth and has affected the market is Polygon (MATIC). As of June 2024, MATIC's price was targeting $0.8, which was due to high market perception and oversold signals in the technical charts. The token's market capitalization had also increased to over $5.9 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $272 million. 

    Several factors contributed to MATIC's strength. It is one of the most critical components of the Polygon network, delivering scalability solutions for Ethereum and expanding its usefulness in DeFi realms. The network’s integrations and active technological advancements, such as the London Hard Fork and EIP-1559 upgrade, significantly contribute to improving MATIC’s outcome. 

    Early investors in MATIC realized substantial benefits. The prospects of the token becoming a payment tool and its involvement in large-scale blockchain initiatives have sealed the argument as an asset. Since MATIC seems capable of growing even more in the future, everyone interested in blockchain will find it an interesting investment to invest their money in the project along with the developments made.

    Raboo's AI utilization without taxes

    Raboo is an AI-backed meme coin that combines the fun of memes with advanced technology, providing a Post-to-Earn platform and a robust SocialFi ecosystem.

    Raboo stands out with its tax-free scheme, without setting up any hidden fees. Unlike other meme coins, Raboo uses AI to create engaging content, which users can monetize.  

    Raboo offers an opportunity to gain exposure . It’s designed to build a strong, engaged community and has already shown that users actively interact with AI technologies to create memes.

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

    Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

    #Raboo
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Advertisement
    related image Toncoin (TON) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) in Market Cap, Following 50% Volume Growth
    Jun 18, 2024 - 12:31
    Toncoin (TON) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) in Market Cap, Following 50% Volume Growth
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image XRP, SHIB and Dogecoin Eye Epic Backlash: What Happened?
    Jun 18, 2024 - 12:31
    XRP, SHIB and Dogecoin Eye Epic Backlash: What Happened?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano (ADA) Soars 162% Despite $435 Million Market Downturn
    Jun 18, 2024 - 12:31
    Cardano (ADA) Soars 162% Despite $435 Million Market Downturn
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nosana Partners with AlphaNeural to Democratize AI Model Development
    Frog Wif Hat: Fresh Amphibian Enters Meme Market
    CFO StraTech 2024 Bengaluru: Unveiling the Future of Financial Leadership, Bengaluru, June 20, 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) in Market Cap, Following 50% Volume Growth
    XRP, SHIB and Dogecoin Eye Epic Backlash: What Happened?
    Cardano (ADA) Soars 162% Despite $435 Million Market Downturn
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD