    Raboo Boosts Market Morale, DOGE and KAVA Aiming For Market Growth

    article image
    Guest Author
    Raboo aims for market longevity with the help of memes
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 13:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Dogecoin is on a bearish trend, but the recovery for the asset could be around the corner. The meme coins are leading the comeback, but the pioneer token is still way off profits. Kava (KAVA) is trying to pull back to bullish zones, and the lending protocol could be on a profit streak.

    Raboo is gaining some positions on the market, and we might see the token ranking among the top 20 crypto tokens in the crypto market quite soon.

    The next question is how a meme coin hopes to achieve that.  

    Dogecoin's position

    Dogecoin has been the face of memes for almost a decade, and the top meme coin has been a key part of crypto history. However, being around for so long doesn't equal resistance to bearish pressure.

    And now that the market is trading in reverse because of Bitcoin's slump, Dogecoin is offering cheaper exposure.  The onset of the bull run held so much potential for Dogecoin, and there were several long positions opened for the Dogecoin price across trading platforms.

     The DOGE price is showing some reversal potential despite being down on the 30 day charts; only time can tell if DOGE can beat the recent trends.

    Kava seems to be hanging on

    The KAVA platform is one of the top lending platforms we have in the crypto-verse. It's based on the Cosmos network, where it maintains a smooth interaction with its users from various blockchains.

    KAVA offers users stablecoins and loans with collaterals. With the expansion of the DeFi sector, lending protocols were always going to be an addition, and KAVA aims to help traders access loans to build their trading capital for better profits. The USDX stablecoins on KAVA also provide a means for swapping and staking on the network.

    Compared with most of the DeFi tokens, KAVA has been quite untouched by the bearish pressure. The token is trading 32% down on monthly timeframes, but there have been recent signs of a bullish recovery.

    Apparently, that tells the difference between a DeFi project and a meme coin. While DOGE hangs around for a token rally to jump on, KAVA creates its price movements, along with its whales.

    Raboo's about memes and growth

    Growth is essential to the longevity of any crypto project–the crypto market is still relevant in the global economy because it has constantly grown since 2009. However, the meme sector seems to be quite stuck in its early ways, stifling growth and development.

     The new meme coin is switching up meme-making, ensuring that only memes of the highest quality make it out to circulation. The Rabooscan AI will be aiding the meme generation, as it will take on more work, allowing users to search for the most creative, and funny memes.

    The human-AI interaction will bring out the best memes the crypto market has ever seen, and the first platforms to be affected will be the old guard in the meme-verse. 

    ‘Keep up with the standards or be eaten'; that's Raboo's call to its counterpart meme coins. To the users, it's off to the presale.

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

    Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

