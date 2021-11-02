Quentin Tarantino Joins NFT Craze with Exclusive "Pulp Fiction" Content

Superstar movie director Quentin Tarantino has jumped on the non-fungible token bandwagon.



The eight-time Oscar winner will auction exclusive content from the "Pulp Fiction" movie as NFTs on the OpenSea marketplace.



Tarantino's tokens were issued on the Secret Network, an anonymity-focused blockchain, in order to keep them private.



Each NFT will offer more insight into the creative process behind some of the scenes from one of the most iconic and acclaimed movies of all time.



Buyers will be able to share the content with the world or keep them private for eternity.



Tarantino says that NFTs present a new medium of expressing his art:

I'm excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from "Pulp Fiction" to fans. Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I'm thrilled to be a part of that.