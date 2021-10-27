Tezos Blockchain to Support Behance's NFT-Centric Program

Tezos (XTZ), a high-performance smart contracts platform, is named among the launch partners of Behance's NFT module.

Behance now allows users to display their NFTs

According to the official announcement by Behance, a world-leading platform that allows creators to share their ideas, it is ready to introduce non-fungible token functionality.

Now you can showcase your #NFT artwork on Behance! Simply connect your crypto wallet from your profile to add NFTs you've minted to your Behance portfolio. You can also display NFTs inside a project. Learn more in our blog post by @williamallen: https://t.co/jCMTHclwCz pic.twitter.com/mRkKst3DLO October 26, 2021

As such, cryptocurrency users can now add their wallets to Behance in order to make their NFTs visible to all visitors of the platform.

Once connected, integrated wallets will dump newly added NFTs automatically. Blockchain network Tezos (XTZ) will be among the first blockchains to go live inside this solution.

Also, the program will be supported by other top-notch smart contracts networks like Polygon (ex-Matic Network, MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Flow (FLOW).

Pioneering "carbon-neutral" NFTs segment

The copyright of creators will be protected by a Content Authenticity Initiative mechanism. To support and develop this module, Behance will collaborate with all top-tier NFT marketplaces like OpenSea, SuperRare, KnownOrigin and Rarible.

For Tezos (XTZ), this is yet another milestone in its foray into an NFT segment. As covered by U.Today previously, Tezos-based marketplace Hic et Nunc pioneered the concept of environmentally friendly digital collectibles platforms.

Also, NFT-centric products were among the core focuses for Tezos Ecosystem Grant Programs, which took place in Q3, 2021.