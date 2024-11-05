    Qubetics (TICS) Proceed to New Pre-Sale Frontier, Markets Tracking Solana (SOL), Arbitrum (ARB)

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Qubetics (TICS) welcomes pre-sale participants
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 19:48
    Qubetics (TICS) Proceed to New Pre-Sale Frontier, Markets Tracking Solana (SOL), Arbitrum (ARB)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Crypto market is never dull, and November 2024 is no exception. Righ now, fresh contender, Qubetics ($TICS), is capturing attention with an impressive presale performance and promising market entry. 

    With SOL’s price holding steady despite a hefty whale sell-off and ARB navigating a tricky market with price fluctuations, crypto analysts are debating the best crypto picks in November 2024.

    Amid all this, Qubetics is making waves with its Multi-Chain Wallet application, simplifying crypto management across different chains. While Solana and Arbitrum have been pivotal in expanding DeFi and scalability, Qubetics is setting itself apart by focusing on usability. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin ETFs Might Triple Gold ETFs, Top Analyst Predicts
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?
    Mysterious $800 Million XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top South Korean Exchange
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government

    Qubetics (TICS) introduces new way to solve real-world issues

    While other cryptos are focused on complex tech upgrades, Qubetics is honing in on everyday usability with its Multi-Chain Wallet. Imagine a single wallet that lets you store, trade, and manage various crypto assets across different blockchains. For users juggling multiple wallets and exchanges, Qubetics makes life simpler by giving them an all-in-one solution. It’s ideal for everyone, from individual investors to businesses looking for a straightforward way to handle assets securely across chains. Take a small business owner who’s decided to accept crypto as payment. Rather than hopping between wallets, they can handle everything through Qubetics, making the process fast and hassle-free.

    Advertisement

    But Qubetics isn’t just for business pros. Say you’re a freelance designer who’s started taking payments in ETH and BTC. Normally, you’d need to switch between wallets, but with Qubetics, you can manage everything in one place without fuss. 

    Solana (SOL) remains resilient 

    Solana has had a busy month, with a significant whale unloading 265,070 SOL worth about $43.96 million. This whale had strategically accumulated Solana during its low points in 2023, around $23.6, and sold at the current price of $162, cashing in on a whopping 600% profit. While a sell-off of this magnitude would typically send prices crashing, Solana’s demand held strong, absorbing the pressure. Trading volumes surged during the sale, but SOL’s price impact remained controlled, showing that the market’s confidence in Solana is rock-solid.

    This resilience highlights Solana’s growing appeal to investors who value stability even in high-stakes trading environments. As investors look for the best crypto picks in November 2024, Solana’s stability makes it a reliable choice for those wanting exposure to a high-speed, multi-functional blockchain.

    Arbitrum (ARB) reaches high TVL mlestones

    Arbitrum has been a darling of the Ethereum ecosystem, offering layer-2 scalability that makes transactions faster and cheaper on the Ethereum blockchain. Arbitrum’s total value locked (TVL) has seen a significant uptick, rising from $1.66 billion in October to $2.41 billion in November, marking a 45% increase. This growth in TVL shows that users and developers are piling into Arbitrum’s ecosystem despite some recent price volatility. The project even hit a huge milestone, surpassing $150 billion in transaction volume on Uniswap, solidifying its status as a top layer-2 platform.

    Yet, the ARB token itself has faced a rough patch, trading around $0.52 after a 6.59% drop over 24 hours. While the price struggles, Arbitrum’s ecosystem is anything but stagnant.  Even with price fluctuations, this development is a big step for Arbitrum, drawing in fresh talent and increasing its long-term value. For those considering the best crypto picks in November 2024, Arbitrum offers a compelling balance of ecosystem growth and future potential.

    With the market buzzing about crypto analysts' top picks in November 2024, Qubetics, Solana, and Arbitrum each bring something unique to the table. Qubetics is all about real-world accessibility, offering practical solutions like its Multi-Chain Wallet, while Solana’s resilience in the face of whale activity shows strong market demand. Arbitrum, despite its price dips, is seeing significant TVL growth and is making strides in onboarding developers with its new features.

    For More Information:

    Qubetics: https://qubetics.com

    Telegram: https://t.me/qubetics

    Twitter: https://x.com/qubetics

    #Qubetics
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 19:37
    Bitcoin ETFs Might Triple Gold ETFs, Top Analyst Predicts
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 16:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to London for Global Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    Jambo and Lif3 Partner to Make Crypto Payments Accessible to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets
    Zeebu Announces Successful $ZBU Token Burn for Q4 2024, Exceeding $1.1 Billion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs Might Triple Gold ETFs, Top Analyst Predicts
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $70K. What Is Happening?
    $200 Million in Ether Moved to Derivative Exchanges, Beware of Volatility
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD