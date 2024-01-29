Pushd (PUSHD) Tokensale Already Garnered Traction in Q1, 2024, as Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Cosmos (ATOM) Altcoins Recovering

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a great alternative to the original crypto coin Bitcoin (BTC). Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was born out of a disagreement within the Bitcoin (BTC) community over the scaling of the Crypto project and the SegWit upgrade. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a peer to peer cash system that is gearing up to be a global payment platform with cheaper costs, user privacy, quick payments and a larger block size.

The origin of Cosmos (ATOM) dates back to 2014 when Tendermint was founded. Tendermint is a major contributor to the Cosmos (ATOM) project and in 2016, the white paper for Cosmos (ATOM) was made available to the public, a year later the token was put on sale. Cosmos (ATOM) says it is its mission to solve the hardest problems of the decentralized economy. Cosmos (ATOM) wants to fix the problems of slow speeds, high costs, scalability and environmental consciousness.

Pushd (PUSHD) is a new crypto project making waves in the crypto world.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

2024 might bring new upgrades for Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is supposed to be a good alternative to its parent coin, Bitcoin (BTC). This might be true in some instances like for light transactions but for investments, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is not living up to the name of its parent coin.

Currently, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is not looking so profitable and the most affected are early investors, as the price of ​​Bitcoin Cash (BCH) token is now 56.86% less than it was at its launch. Holders are taking refuge in the new coin on the block, Pushd (PUSHD).

Cosmos (ATOM) performance causes discussion between analysts

For the last 30 days, Cosmos (ATOM) has been a disappointment. Cosmos (ATOM) has had all red candles throughout the last month and investors are panicking. Cosmos (ATOM) now stands at a 17.50% loss in value. It does not stop there, investors that came in a year ago now have to swallow the fact that their investment is now worth 26.99% less than it was a year ago. Holders are already making their way to Pushd (PUSHD) to invest.

Pushd (PUSHD) introduces new opportunities

Pushd (PUSHD) is going to be the first decentralized online marketplace, where users will be able to buy, sell and even bid on everyday items with crypto tokens. Pushd (PUSHD) will reinvent the online shopping space in a good way.

Pushd (PUSHD) will be the only one of its type in the market. Pushd (PUSHD) is now in its fourth presale stage after selling out its last presale stages faster than investors have seen in a while. Pushd (PUSHD) now selling for $0.075.