    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 19

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How bullish is Bitcoin (BTC) ahead of new week?
    Sun, 19/05/2024 - 14:38
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears have seized the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.19% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 9.57%.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is looking bearish as it is returning to the support level of $66,853. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $66,500 area.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the resistance at $67,482. If the candle closes near its low, there is a chance of a drop to $66,000 the upcoming week.

    A better situation is on the weekly time frame. The bar is about to close near the $66,900 level.

    If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to $70,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $66,863 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

