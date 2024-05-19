Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have seized the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.19% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 9.57%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is looking bearish as it is returning to the support level of $66,853. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout followed by a move to the $66,500 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the resistance at $67,482. If the candle closes near its low, there is a chance of a drop to $66,000 the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

A better situation is on the weekly time frame. The bar is about to close near the $66,900 level.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to $70,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $66,863 at press time.