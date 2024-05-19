Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 19

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does Solana (SOL) have enough strength to grow?
    Sun, 19/05/2024 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 19
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of most coins are falling again, according to CoinStats.

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 2.52% over the last day.

    The price of SOL has broken the local support level of $171.62. While it is below that mark, sellers are more powerful than buyers. In this case, one can expect an ongoing correction to the $165 zone.

    On the daily chart, the rate has once again failed to fix above the $175.98 level.

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day and the bar closes near its low, there is a possibility of a test of the $160-$165 area next week.

    From the midterm point of view, while the price is above $160, buyers have a chance of an upward move. However, they might need more time for SOL to accumulate energy. All in all, sideways trading between $160 and $180 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    SOL is trading at $169 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

