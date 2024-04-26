Pushd (PUSHD) Token Sale Might be Spotlighted by Altcoiners in April as VeChain (VET), Filecoin (FIL) Major Altcoins Set Trading Metrics High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

VeChain and Filecoin bulls have been keenly interested in different tokens amid the market correction, using this as an opportunity to earn through excellent investments that have the chance to change the market ecosystem. VeChain has remained at a price level above $0.04 in the past days, insinuating market stability, while Solana is trying to reverse from the $125 level, currently trading at $154.

In the latest phase of the Pushd presale, Pushd is selling for $0.144.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

VeChain (VET) takes a breath after upsurge

Even though VeChain's value recently dropped by more than 30%, it's still up almost 60% compared to last year. The rally in early February this year took the price from $0.03 to $0.054, an increase of more than 80%. However, it's down more than 30% in the recent correction.

In terms of its fundamentals, VeChain is a blockchain platform designed to enhance supply chain management and business processes. Launched in 2015 by Sunny Lu, former CIO of Louis Vuitton China, VeChain aims to revolutionize traditional supply chain management systems by utilizing blockchain technology to ensure transparency, traceability, and authenticity of products throughout their lifecycle.

Filecoin (FIL) price targets major support level

While the market correction has slowed, Filecoin has also shown some strength. On 13 April, it made a low of $5.06 and is now trading at $6.51. It is still above the major support region of $5-$6, which is good for Filecoin investors. However, if it can break the downside, we can see $4 as the next support level.

Filecoin investors have already booked profits and are shifting to the Pushd presale. Even though Pushd is a new crypto, it's already attracting many users and investors to its presale phase six. Smart investors recognize that getting in on the presale can be a smart move, so many have jumped on the opportunity to invest in Pushd.

Pushd (PUSHD) e-commerce platform gains more attention

Amid the market correction, VeChain and Filecoin investors are actively participating in stage 6 of the presale of Pushd. The current e-commerce market is worth about $6 trillion, so there is a huge market that Pushd can capture and grow exponentially.

Pushd stands out because it provides benefits like lower transaction fees than traditional finance systems. It's steadily gaining users without needing marketing campaigns. Since the presale began, both existing members of the crypto community and newcomers have shown interest in Pushd.

Currently in the sixth stage of its presale, PUSHD is available at $0.144.