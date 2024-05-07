Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) Shows Massive Network Growth as It Rebounds Above $3,200

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum gains some strength back, but there's a problem
    Tue, 7/05/2024 - 9:10
    Ethereum (ETH) Shows Massive Network Growth as It Rebounds Above $3,200
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As Ethereum rebounded above the $3,200 mark this weekend, the network experienced a significant surge in activity, recording its highest single-day growth in nearly 19 months. On May 4, 2024, an impressive 196,000 new Ethereum addresses were created, marking the largest daily increase since Oct. 8, 2022. This spike in network growth is a bullish signal, suggesting a strong and increasing interest in Ethereum.

    Advertisement

    Despite a current price drop below the $3,200 level, the strength of the Ethereum network is still there. The creation of such a large number of new addresses indicates an influx of new participants or renewed interest from existing ones, which can provide a solid foundation for future price growth.

    ETHUSD
    ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

    From a technical analysis perspective, Ethereum is facing an important level. The cryptocurrency is on the edge of falling below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average. A break below this level could suggest a potential bearish outlook in the short term.

    However, the descending trading volume accompanying this price decline might be indicating a potential reversal. Typically, a decrease in volume during a downtrend can suggest that selling pressure is exhausting, setting the stage for a possible bullish reversal if other conditions align favorably.

    Related
    XRP Facing Bearish Pattern as Price Spikes

    The combination of strong network growth and the TA indicators present a mixed scenario for Ethereum. While the price is currently experiencing some bearish pressures, the surge in new addresses and the characteristics of the volume suggest that there might be latent bullish potential waiting to manifest.

    Any sustained movements above the 200-day EMA or signs of increasing volume could confirm a reversal from current levels.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 1,733% in Key On-Chain Metric
    2024/05/07 09:05
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 1,733% in Key On-Chain Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoiner Booed by Entire Stadium: Watch
    2024/05/07 09:05
    Bitcoiner Booed by Entire Stadium: Watch
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Elon Musk Makes Stunning AI Prediction: Details
    2024/05/07 09:05
    Elon Musk Makes Stunning AI Prediction: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SuperAI Set To Be Asia’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Attracts Global AI Industry Leaders To Drive Singapore’s Status As Leading AI Hub
    SuperAI, Asia’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Debuts in Singapore
    SenseChain: Sense Contracts, Sense Currency
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Shows Massive Network Growth as It Rebounds Above $3,200
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 1,733% in Key On-Chain Metric
    Bitcoiner Booed by Entire Stadium: Watch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD