Pushd (PUSHD) Token Pre-Sale Welcomed by Analysts and Traders while Polygon (MATIC) and Honk (HONK) Communities Waiting for Announcements

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Initial public offerings (IPOs) of companies offer an excellent buying opportunity for stock market investors. In the crypto world, its equivalent would be token presale launches. They represent the earliest entry opportunities at the most ideal price point, making them a hot commodity in both worlds.

Polygon (MATIC) and Honk (HONK) holders who bought in during their presales or very early into their launches will attest to that.

Meanwhile, crypto enthusiasts are waiting for the launch of decentralized marketplace Pushd (PUSHD) , which market analysts believe could be the promising asset release.

Polygon (MATIC) prices struggle even after hitting milestone

Polygon (MATIC) has struggled to find its footing as it trades 32.7% from its yearly highs as of this writing. Polygon (MATIC) tokens trade at $0.84 as of this writing, despite hitting 400 million unique wallet addresses holding the token as of February. However, much to the chagrin of a sizable chunk of Polygon (MATIC) holders, Polygon’s (MATIC) network growth and development activity have yet to make any tangible waves as we enter February 2024.

Honk (HONK) down 62.4% in the past week

Honk (HONK) is a meme coin that exploded in popularity in January 2024, that has experienced pumps of over 500% multiple times since its launch. Honk (HONK) is up 86.4% in the past two weeks, but since then, Honk (HONK) has faced a major correction by losing 20.4% of its value in the past week according to data from crypto aggregator CoinGecko. This represents the inherent volatility and unsustainability of betting on meme coins to deliver gains, being more suited to short-term swing trading.

Pushd (PUSHD) closing in on 26k holder milestone in February

The global e-commerce industry is expected to record a $6 trillion capitalization in 2024 and it’s set to grow to $9 trillion by 2027. E-commerce platforms are expected to play a major role in that growth and in 2024, one e-commerce platform is expected to make waves: Pushd (PUSHD). Pushd (PUSHD) intends to build the first fully decentralized P2P marketplace, giving it a tremendous headstart as a pioneering first mover crossing over the e-commerce and crypto world.

As Pushd's (PUSHD) presale continues to gain serious momentum with over 25,500 registrants to its presale thus far, its native token Pushd (PUSHD) is almost a sure bet to surge in value in the coming years. Pushd (PUSHD) tokens will be available at $0.094 as of stage 5 of its presale.

With all Pushd (PUSHD) smart contracts passing their audits, team tokens locked for 700 days and platform liquidity locked for 20 years, It might be a worthwhile tokensale of Feb, 2024.