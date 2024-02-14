Advertisement
AD

Pushd (PUSHD) Token Pre-Sale Welcomed by Analysts and Traders while Polygon (MATIC) and Honk (HONK) Communities Waiting for Announcements

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Pushd (PUSHD) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in February
Wed, 14/02/2024 - 13:51
Pushd (PUSHD) Token Pre-Sale Welcomed by Analysts and Traders while Polygon (MATIC) and Honk (HONK) Communities Waiting for Announcements
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Initial public offerings (IPOs) of companies offer an excellent buying opportunity for stock market investors. In the crypto world, its equivalent would be token presale launches. They represent the earliest entry opportunities at the most ideal price point, making them a hot commodity in both worlds. 

Polygon (MATIC) and Honk (HONK) holders who bought in during their presales or very early into their launches will attest to that. 

Meanwhile, crypto enthusiasts are waiting for the launch of decentralized marketplace Pushd (PUSHD), which market analysts believe could be the promising asset release.

Polygon (MATIC) prices struggle even after hitting milestone

Polygon (MATIC) has struggled to find its footing as it trades 32.7% from its yearly highs as of this writing. Polygon (MATIC) tokens trade at $0.84 as of this writing, despite hitting 400 million unique wallet addresses holding the token as of February. However, much to the chagrin of a sizable chunk of Polygon (MATIC) holders, Polygon’s (MATIC) network growth and development activity have yet to make any tangible waves as we enter February 2024.

Honk (HONK) down 62.4% in the past week

Honk (HONK) is a meme coin that exploded in popularity in January 2024, that has experienced pumps of over 500% multiple times since its launch. Honk (HONK) is up 86.4% in the past two weeks, but since then, Honk (HONK) has faced a major correction by losing 20.4% of its value in the past week according to data from crypto aggregator CoinGecko. This represents the inherent volatility and unsustainability of betting on meme coins to deliver gains, being more suited to short-term swing trading.

Pushd (PUSHD) closing in on 26k holder milestone in February

The global e-commerce industry is expected to record a $6 trillion capitalization in 2024 and it’s set to grow to $9 trillion by 2027. E-commerce platforms are expected to play a major role in that growth and in 2024, one e-commerce platform is expected to make waves: Pushd (PUSHD). Pushd (PUSHD) intends to build the first fully decentralized P2P marketplace, giving it a tremendous headstart as a pioneering first mover crossing over the e-commerce and crypto world.

As Pushd's (PUSHD) presale continues to gain serious momentum with over 25,500 registrants to its presale thus far, its native token Pushd (PUSHD) is almost a sure bet to surge in value in the coming years. Pushd (PUSHD) tokens will be available at $0.094 as of stage 5 of its presale.

With all Pushd (PUSHD) smart contracts passing their audits, team tokens locked for 700 days and platform liquidity locked for 20 years, It might be a worthwhile tokensale of Feb, 2024.

Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website.

#Pushd
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Attention: SHIB, BONE, LEASH Holder Key Warning Issued
2024/02/14 17:59
Attention: SHIB, BONE, LEASH Holder Key Warning Issued
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance CEO Comments on Bitcoin’s Historic Market Cap Surge
2024/02/14 17:59
Binance CEO Comments on Bitcoin’s Historic Market Cap Surge
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Fidelity Slashes Bitcoin ETF Fee in Europe
2024/02/14 17:59
Fidelity Slashes Bitcoin ETF Fee in Europe
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Attention: SHIB, BONE, LEASH Holder Key Warning Issued
Binance CEO Comments on Bitcoin’s Historic Market Cap Surge
Fidelity Slashes Bitcoin ETF Fee in Europe
Show all