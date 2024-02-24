Advertisement
Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Right Now is Gaining Attention in February as Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) Majors Recovering

article image
Guest Author
Pushd (PUSHD) multi-level asset sale campaign welcomes new supporters in Q1
Sat, 24/02/2024 - 13:06
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In the past few months, whales have heavily invested in major cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL). 

Meanwhile, Pushd (PUSHD) token of novel online marketplace, gained traction in February. 

This article explores why whales are moving a portion of their Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) investments into Pushd (PUSHD).

Solana (SOL) Secures 100,00 Presales for its Second Phone

Solana (SOL) Mobile announced its second phone, dubbed Chapter 2 on January 16th 2024. More than a month later, Solana (SOL) has secured at least 100,000 pre-orders worth $45 million for the phone in less than a month.

By contrast, Solana (SOL) sold about 20,000 units of its first edition in almost a year. This is a big achievement for Solana (SOL), which now has to deliver a phone with custom crypto features in 2025.

Solana (SOL) is up 5.4% after its price increased from $97.83 on January 16 to $103.23 on February 21st. Some investors who have held Solana (SOL) for the last few months and saw its price increase from less than $25 a year ago are now moving a portion of their holdings into Pushd (PUSHD) in search of potential big gains.

Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches Its Highest Price in More than a Year

Binance Coin (BNB) is on a red-hot streak after hitting $370.28, its highest price in more than a year. Associated with Binance, the largest exchange in the crypto sector, Binacne Coin (BNB) is seen as a blue-chip crypto by many investors.

Bianance Coin (BNB) last traded in a similar region in April 2022. In its year-to-date (YTD) performance, Binance Coin (BNB) is up 18.5% after its price surged from $312.39 to $370.23. Analysts claim that Binance Coin (BNB) might surpass its previous all-time high of $690 achieved on May 10th 2021, nearly three years ago.

Despite this surge, whales are slowly scaling out of Binance Coin (BNB) and rotating their capital into more promising projects like Pushd (PUSHD).

Pushd (PUSHD) offers new opportunities for community activists

The actions of whales usually dictate where the money is flowing into (or out). This could be a good indicator of the next big thing. Due to whales shifting their energy to Pushd (PUSHD), many crypto investors are now looking to invest in the project which is still in its presale stage.

Pushd (PUSHD) will be an online marketplace that leverages blockchain technology to deliver a secure and transparent platform where users can buy, sell, rent and auction different products. With its decentralized model, Pushd (PUSHD) will be aiming to disrupt a market valued at $6 trillion.

Investors who buy Pushd (PUSHD) during the presale stage will enjoy several benefits that include insider updates, discounted token price and an opportunity to share the revenue generated by the platform.

Find out more about the PUSHD presale by visiting the website here

