Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Gains Steam in Late January on Altcoin Scene as Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC) Surge Above Crucial Levels

article image
Guest Author
Pushd (PUSHD) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in January
Sat, 27/01/2024 - 15:44
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Contents
Pushd (PUSHD) is making waves with a remarkable presale in the crypto world, attracting more than 22,500 sign ups in under one month. 

Before learning about what makes Pushd (PUSHD) outstanding in this competition, let's find out the current dynamics of some altcoins.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Ethereum (ETH): Navigating Uncertain Waters

Ethereum’s (ETH) current performance can replicate a captain navigating uncertain seas. The 26 day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is on the edge. If it tips, Ethereum (ETH) might dip to $2,347 suggesting a shift in its journey. Investors watch Ethereum (ETH) keenly, with checkpoints at $2,347 and $2,585.6 as crucial milestones.

Polygon (MATIC): Riding the Growth Wave

Polygon (MATIC) might be on a crypto ride with some twists and turns but it stood out in 2023 by surpassing Bitcoin (BTC) in user growth by 50% as per Flipside Analytics. Despite price fluctuations in Q4 2023, Polygon (MATIC) gained 15.2 million new users signaling a promising journey in 2024. On the blockchain, polygon (MATIC) showcases growth with new users actively participating in transactions, pointing to a positive future.

Pushd (PUSHD): The Presale New Phase Kicking Off

Pushd (PUSHD) is now looking like the star crypto coin for the year. Picture Pushd (PUSHD) as the leader of the world's first decentralized online marketplace, currently in its fourth presale at $0.075 with almost 6,000 investors and over 22,000 sign ups. Investors are drawn to Pushd (PUSHD) uniqueness, offering a decentralized platform connecting buyers and sellers globally. Pushd (PUSHD) aims to revolutionize online transactions, eliminating the need for complicated checks while providing speedy deposits and withdrawals.

Envision a space with lower fees, quick transactions and decentralized governance that's Pushd (PUSHD) vision. Team tokens are locked away for 700 days, liquidity is locked for 20 years and the ongoing presale  is valued at $0.075.

In a global E-commerce market heading towards a $6 trillion value, Pushd (PUSHD) stands tall as a pioneer, leveraging blockchain tech for enhanced security and decentralized governance. 

Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website.

